Bernie Sanders responds to Nazi flag being waved at his rally
Bernie Sanders expressed his dismay Friday after an agitator waved a Nazi banner at one of his campaign rallies, calling the incident “beyond disgusting.”The 78-year-old Vermont senator, who is Jewish, said he was stunned by the stunt at the campaign stop in Phoenix on Thursday night.When audience members spotted the Swastika-adorned flag flying in the rafters, they broke out in jeers, and the banner was clawed from protester’s hands moments before Sanders spun around and looked up into the crowd. The man was booted from the event.“It is horrific — it is beyond to disgusting — to see that in t…
2020 Election
Biden and Sanders expected to be alone in qualifying for next debate
Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden are likely to go head-to-head for the first time this month.Democratic presidential candidates must have picked up at least 20% of the convention delegates disbursed so far to qualify for this month’s debate, the party announced Friday, all but certainly meaning Biden and Sanders will be the only ones on stage.Both Biden and Sanders have already met the new threshold, but Tulsi Gabbard, the only other candidate left in the race, has only picked up two delegates — from the U.S. territory of American Samoa, where she was born.Gabbard hasn’t won a single contest outri... (more…)
2020 Election
Jill Biden rallies fellow teachers in Chicago as candidates jockey for union backing
CHICAGO — Standing before rows of Illinois educators wearing “red for ed,” Jill Biden, a community college instructor and former public schoolteacher, offered assurances that her husband has what it takes to beat President Donald Trump and transform the country with “a sea of blue.”Speaking to members of the Illinois Education Association teachers union at a hotel near Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport, the wife of the Democratic front-runner — in a red dress and union pin of her own — made the case that having an educator in the White House would make a world of difference for America’s ... (more…)
2020 Election
Bill Maher destroys the president and his ‘Trump University School of Medicine’ degree
HBO "Real Time" host Bill Maher went off on President Donald Trump's response to the coronavirus epidemic.
Maher had a live studio audience despite California being under a state of emergency due to the outbreak.
The host noted that Disneyland was still open despite California calling a state of emergency over the coronavirus outbreak.
And then he went off on "Donald Trump, MD" and the degree he received from the "Trump University School of Medicine."
Given Trump's false statements on COVID-19, Maher wondered if it could be contracted by "pull stuff out of your ass."