Big Pharma company called out for drug price increase as ‘desperate’ public panicked over coronavirus

On CNN Saturday, author Gerald Posner discussed Rising Pharmaceuticals’ brief attempt to raise the price of an anti-malaria drug that people were buying in the hope it would protect against coronavirus.

“What Rising Pharmaceuticals did here is a perfect example of what drug companies often do. They see an opportunity,” Posner told host Michael Smerconish. “I think in many ways the pandemic, and this is a cold calculus, is one of the biggest profit opportunities in a generation for drug companies.”

“And this is a case, also, where Trump gets ahead of the science,” continued Posner. “He was the one who originally tweeted this was approved, chloroquine, for COVID-19. Guess what, 20 minutes later, the FDA had to come out and say, no, it’s not. He had a tweet that said it’s low risk. Guess what, it’s for malaria and arthritis, all types of laundry list of side effects including for heart patients for whom it’s toxic.”

“If the company doubles the price, we’re getting a taste for what I talk about in the book, the DNA of Big Pharma,” added Posner. “They come up at a time we’re in need, and get a high price because we’re desperate and willing to pay it.”

