Big Pharma company called out for drug price increase as ‘desperate’ public panicked over coronavirus
On CNN Saturday, author Gerald Posner discussed Rising Pharmaceuticals’ brief attempt to raise the price of an anti-malaria drug that people were buying in the hope it would protect against coronavirus.
“What Rising Pharmaceuticals did here is a perfect example of what drug companies often do. They see an opportunity,” Posner told host Michael Smerconish. “I think in many ways the pandemic, and this is a cold calculus, is one of the biggest profit opportunities in a generation for drug companies.”
“And this is a case, also, where Trump gets ahead of the science,” continued Posner. “He was the one who originally tweeted this was approved, chloroquine, for COVID-19. Guess what, 20 minutes later, the FDA had to come out and say, no, it’s not. He had a tweet that said it’s low risk. Guess what, it’s for malaria and arthritis, all types of laundry list of side effects including for heart patients for whom it’s toxic.”
“If the company doubles the price, we’re getting a taste for what I talk about in the book, the DNA of Big Pharma,” added Posner. “They come up at a time we’re in need, and get a high price because we’re desperate and willing to pay it.”
Watch below:
CNN
Big Pharma company called out for drug price increase as ‘desperate’ public panicked over coronavirus
On CNN Saturday, author Gerald Posner discussed Rising Pharmaceuticals' brief attempt to raise the price of an anti-malaria drug that people were buying in the hope it would protect against coronavirus.
"What Rising Pharmaceuticals did here is a perfect example of what drug companies often do. They see an opportunity," Posner told host Michael Smerconish. "I think in many ways the pandemic, and this is a cold calculus, is one of the biggest profit opportunities in a generation for drug companies."
"And this is a case, also, where Trump gets ahead of the science," continued Posner. "He was the one who originally tweeted this was approved, chloroquine, for COVID-19. Guess what, 20 minutes later, the FDA had to come out and say, no, it's not. He had a tweet that said it's low risk. Guess what, it's for malaria and arthritis, all types of laundry list of side effects including for heart patients for whom it's toxic."
Breaking Banner
Trump slammed by national security expert for more pandemic bungling: ‘You don’t fight a war through charity and tweets’
Appearing on CNN early Saturday morning national security expert Juliette Kayyem expressed frustration with Donald Trump after watching a clip of his contentious press conference from Friday, saying he is still not doing enough to contain the coronavirus pandemic spread.
Speaking with "New Day" host Victor Blackwell, Kayyem said that moves that the president claims he is making -- such as ordering manufacturers to ramp up production of needed medical supplies -- should have happened weeks ago.
Addressing the president's waffling comments that he has invoked the Defense Production Act, the national security expert speculated that the president has done no such thing or he would have specifically stated it as a fact.
Breaking Banner
There’s a massive leadership gap at the top on coronavirus — and that absence is already deadly
One of the arguments in support of the Affordable Care Act that Chief Justice John Roberts cited, when he sided with the court's majority to uphold the law as constitutional, was the idea that health care cannot be solely left to the states. A disease, after all, does not respect borders.
So far, everything about the coronavirus pandemic is playing out as predicted. If the United States only follows the limited guidance given by the Trump administration, then the current trajectory will likely lead to over 9 million people infected and nearly 1 million deaths. Traditionally public health has been left to individual states, but the fight against COVID-19 is a global crisis that calls for a coordinated effort. Instead, it's the clearest case yet that the federal government, under President Trump's addled leadership, is tragically leading from behind.