Bill Barr’s congressional testimony on Roger Stone sentencing put on hold for coronavirus

Published

1 hour ago

on

On Monday, in an expected development, House Democrats announced that the planned March 31 Judiciary Committee testimony of Attorney General William Barr is being pushed back due to the coronavirus crisis.

“DOJ has made a commitment to rescheduling the hearing for when the crisis abates and the Committee is able to reconvene,” stated House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler (D-NY).

The hearing is intended to address controversies at the Justice Department in recent months. A key point of contention is Barr’s decision to overrule the line prosecutors recommending a heavy sentence for President Donald Trump’s campaign adviser and longtime friend Roger Stone, who was convicted of false statements, obstruction, and witness tampering in former special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation.

That decision — which came around the same time as Trump attacked the government attorneys involved in the case on social media — sparked outrage and prompted the prosecutors to resign in protest.


Trump called infamous right-wing economist four times to beg for advice on stopping job losses: report

Published

2 mins ago

on

March 23, 2020

By

On Monday, The Daily Beast reported that President Donald Trump called right-wing economist Art Laffer multiple times, in a desperate attempt for advice on how to stop the financial bleeding from the coronavirus pandemic.

"'I had a very serious conversation with [President Trump] and with [top economic adviser] Larry Kudlow and with [Treasury Secretary Steve] Mnuchin as well,' relayed Art Laffer, a longtime conservative economist, who said he had three missed calls from Trump on Thursday night before the two connected," according to the report. "During the phone call, Laffer says he advised the president to back a payroll tax-cut waiver, to guarantee liquidity for successful companies, and that 'we should not be bailing out insolvent firms right now. I also advised him against 'helicopter money' ... The president understood exactly what I was saying.'"

MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace bashes Trump’s desperate coronavirus briefings: ‘It’s like open mic night’

Published

10 mins ago

on

March 23, 2020

By

MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace noted that there is a large body of reporting saying that President Donald Trump has been bothered that he can't hold his political rallies and misses doing the political work. It's for that reason that he takes to the podium during each daily press briefing on the coronavirus.

"He's agitating to get back on the campaign trail, that without the MAGA rallies, he's sort of lost, and that explains what tends to sound like open mic night at the briefings than any sort of health information being dispensed from the White House briefing room," said Wallace.

Trump urges protection of Asian Americans — after weeks of using the racist term ‘Chinese Virus’

Published

14 mins ago

on

March 23, 2020

By

After repeated referring to COVID-19 as "Chinese Virus," President Donald Trump is now urging the protection of the Asian American community.

"It is very important that we totally protect our Asian American community in the United States, and all around the world," Trump tweeted.

"They are amazing people, and the spreading of the Virus is NOT their fault in any way, shape, or form," Trump continued, in a dramatic change in messaging. "They are working closely with us to get rid of it. WE WILL PREVAIL TOGETHER!"

