Quantcast
Connect with us

Bill Barr’s DOJ instructs prosecutors how to prosecute COVID-19 cases under ‘terrrorism-related statutes’: report

Published

1 min ago

on

Attorney General William Barr’s Department of Justice is prepared to use “terrorism-related statutes” to prosecute COVID-19 coronavirus cases.

“The Justice Department’s second-highest ranking official on Tuesday told federal law enforcement officials across the country that they should consider using terrorism laws to investigate and prosecute those who try to intentionally infect others with COVID-19,” The Washington Post reported Tuesday evening.

ADVERTISEMENT

The direction came in a memo from Deputy Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen.

“Because coronavirus appears to meet the statutory definition of a ‘biological agent’” under federal law, Rosen wrote, “such acts potentially could implicate the Nation’s terrorism-related statutes.”

“Threats or attempts to use COVID-19 as a weapon against Americans will not be tolerated,” Rosen wrote.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Did Trump's inaction make the coronavirus outbreak worse?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

The Trump Organization is in peril as the economy sinks due to COVID-19 coronavirus: report

Published

24 mins ago

on

March 24, 2020

By

As if presiding over the threatened destruction of the US economy by the coronavirus pandemic is not enough, President Donald Trump is watching another financial drama: the Trump Organization hotel, golf course and real estate business that made him a billionaire.

His five-star US and Canada hotels with more than 2,200 rooms are mostly empty, his golf courses in the United States, Scotland and Ireland are under pressure to close, and his cherished "Southern White House" -- the beach-front Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida is shuttered.

Like other hotels around the country, Trump's have been forced to lay off most workers and face the fact that the $435 million in revenues that the Trump Organization reported in 2018 is likely to plummet this year.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Major gun manufacturer offers to switch to making medical supplies as coronavirus spreads

Published

39 mins ago

on

March 24, 2020

By

According to the Democrat and Chronicle, the gun manufacturing giant Remington Arms has offered to repurpose its plant in Ilion, New York, to help Gov. Andrew Cuomo produce medical equipment to meet the exploding demand in the coronavirus crisis.

The plant was already scheduled to temporarily shut down at the end of April to comply with Cuomo's executive order for non-essential workers to stay home.

“The Remington plant in Ilion now has approximately one million square feet of unused and available manufacturing space,” said Remington CEO Ken D’Arcy in a letter to Cuomo and President Donald Trump. “We would be honored to donate our facility to the production of ventilators, surgical masks, hospital beds or any other products mission-critical to the war on coronavirus ... ventilators are essential to winning this new kind of war and Remington stands ready to enlist in wartime production.”

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Here’s how a single soccer game fueled the spread of coronavirus in Italy

Published

1 hour ago

on

March 24, 2020

By

Ecstatic fans cheering and hugging at the Champion's League game between Atalanta and Valencia in February boosted the spread of the coronavirus, the mayor of the worst-hit Italian city said Tuesday.

Bergamo, in the northern Lombardy region, is now Italy's worst-hit province, with nearly 6,728 infections.

Its football team Atalanta had been having a stellar season, with a historic Champions League qualification. Its game against Spanish rival Valencia on February 19 at the San Siro stadium in Milan had been feverishly awaited by fans.

Atalanta pulled off a stunning 4-1 victory -- each goal met with shouts of glee, fans clutching at each other in excitement.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image