Bill Barr’s DOJ instructs prosecutors how to prosecute COVID-19 cases under ‘terrrorism-related statutes’: report

Attorney General William Barr’s Department of Justice is prepared to use “terrorism-related statutes” to prosecute COVID-19 coronavirus cases.

“The Justice Department’s second-highest ranking official on Tuesday told federal law enforcement officials across the country that they should consider using terrorism laws to investigate and prosecute those who try to intentionally infect others with COVID-19,” The Washington Post reported Tuesday evening.

The direction came in a memo from Deputy Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen.

“Because coronavirus appears to meet the statutory definition of a ‘biological agent’” under federal law, Rosen wrote, “such acts potentially could implicate the Nation’s terrorism-related statutes.”

“Threats or attempts to use COVID-19 as a weapon against Americans will not be tolerated,” Rosen wrote.