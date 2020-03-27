Bob Dylan drops first original music in nearly a decade
Bob Dylan surprised fans overnight into Friday by releasing his first original music in eight years, a 17-minute ballad about the assassination of John F. Kennedy.
Backed by delicate piano, strings and muted drums, “Murder Most Foul” retells the shooting of the US president while describing the evolution of 1960s counterculture.
“This is an unreleased song we recorded a while back that you might find interesting. Stay safe, stay observant, and may God be with you,” Dylan posted on his website, along with a portrait of Kennedy, who was slain in 1963 while riding in a motorcade through Dallas.
The song is packed with artist name-drops and pop culture references, including to The Beatles, Charlie Parker, the Eagles, Stevie Nicks and the Woodstock festival.
“Shot down like a dog in broad daylight / Was a matter of timing and the timing was right / You got unpaid debts; we’ve come to collect / We’re gonna kill you with hatred; without any respect,” Dylan recounts in his signature sandpaper vocals.
It’s the folk singer’s first original song since his 2012 album “Tempest,” though he has released a number of cover albums in the interim.
“Murder Most Foul” is also the first song Dylan has penned and released since he reluctantly accepted the 2016 Nobel Prize for Literature, the first songwriter awarded the honor.
At 78, Dylan has maintained a relentless touring schedule, though he was forced to cancel a string of April dates in Japan over the coronavirus pandemic.
The artist is still set to kick off a North American tour in June.
Photo: Bob Dylan (AFP)
© 2020 AFP
As world hunkers down, Trump moves full-speed against US foes
The coronavirus pandemic is shaking up the world, but not US foreign policy.
As billions hunker down to halt the spread of the virus, President Donald Trump has only ramped up sanctions and other pressure against frequent targets such as Iran and Venezuela.
UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has led calls for an "immediate global ceasefire" to refocus on fighting COVID-19 and on Friday appealed for the "waiving of sanctions that can undermine countries' capacity to respond to the pandemic."
The appeals have fallen on deaf ears in Washington. The Trump administration has kept sweeping sanctions on Iran, one of the countries worst hit by the pandemic, and in recent weeks has blacklisted more Iranians including over the clerical regime's heavy involvement in neighboring Iraq.
Breaking Banner
The View’s Meghan McCain and Lisa Ling pile on Trump for virus debacle: ‘We can’t trust this government’
During a segment on Donald Trump's misuse of the "Chinese virus" to describe the COVID-19 pandemic, "The View" co-host Meghan McCain and guest Lisa Ling took shots at the administration for their bungling of the health crisis.
After journalist Ling described abuse that Asian-American friends of hers have received since the president has been using the offensive term during his daily press conferences, McCain jumped in to note that what is coming out of the president's task force press conferences should not to be taken at face value.
Speaking from her home, McCain asked, "There is a lot of frustration and a lot of fear with, I would say, a great swath of the American public. I don't disagree with you that this administration, I mean to say, that they are going to have a lot of answering to do with this slow response is putting it extremely mildly, but what can we learn from this as citizens of United States? Because clearly, if there is one thing that we have learned, it is that we cannot trust the government to look out for us in this situation."
Breaking Banner
Michigan governor says vendors ‘being told not to send stuff’ to her state — after Trump bashed her
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Friday made a startling claim that medical supply vendors are "being told" to avoid sending badly needed gear to her state in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic.
During an interview with local station WWJ News Radio, Whitmer detailed how her state has had difficulty in securing supplies to help hospitals cope with the influx of COVID-19 patients.
"What I've gotten back is that vendors with whom we've procured contracts -- they're being told not to send stuff to Michigan," she said. "It's really concerning, I reached out to the White House last night and asked for a phone call with the president."