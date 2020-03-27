Quantcast
‘Brace for a downward spiral’: Economics columnist zeroes in on a creeping financial catastrophe we’re not prepared for

The coronavirus pandemic is not only a massive health crisis — it is also a massive economic crisis. Economist and long-time New York Times columnist Paul Krugman has warned that “markets are implicitly predicting not just a recession, but multiple years of economic weakness.” And similarly, journalist Catherine Rampell, this week in her Washington Post column, outlines some of the many ways in which the pandemic could inflict economic misery on state and local governments in the United States for “some time to come.”

“States are facing huge shortages — and not just of ventilators, masks and health-care personnel,” Rampell warns. “They’re about to confront enormous budget shortages too. This is the sleeper issue of the current economic crisis, and aiding states now could well be the difference between a brief recession and a prolonged depression.”

States, Rampell explains, will likely be facing a “major drop” in tax revenue — from sales taxes to income taxes.

“Among the biggest problems are the expected declines in sales tax collections, which make up about a third of state revenue,” Rampell asserts. “With millions of retail stores, restaurants and other businesses shuttered, sales on which those taxes are based have stopped. Even the early-pandemic panic-buying is unlikely to help because groceries, medications and other necessities are often exempt from sales taxes.”

At the local level, Rampell adds, a sharp decline in revenue from property taxes is another strong possibility.

“Tax money that would normally be withheld from people’s paychecks this year will also be depressed while people are out of work, suggesting revenue shortfalls will continue for a while,” Rampell notes. “Depending on how long layoffs last, they could eventually start to depress property values too — and thus, the property taxes that disproportionately pay for schools and local services. Which suggests there could be reverberating fiscal effects for years after this pandemic ends.”

Different states, according to Rampell, are likely to be hurting in different ways — and that includes states “whose economies are especially dependent on tourism” such as  Florida and Nevada as well as states with energy-driven economies like Texas and Oklahoma. And because of “stock market declines,” Rampell observes, states that are “dependent on capital gains revenue” like New York and California will “take a huge hit.”

“High-fixed-cost public transit systems everywhere will suffer as they lose rider revenue,” Rampell predicts. And because the U.S. is confronting a “public health emergency,” she writes, Americans can expect “even more demand for public services than usual.”

This week, Republicans and Democrats in Congress have been vigorously debating the elements of a huge economic stimulus package. But for state and local governments, Rampell warns, even that package might not be enough.

“Unlike the federal government, most state and local governments are legally required to balance their budgets,” Rampell explains. “Without more federal help, states and cities shouldn’t expect a swift snapback from this crisis. Instead, they should brace for a downward spiral — of service cuts, deteriorating conditions for households and businesses, and depressed economic conditions for years to come.”


Fox fires Trish Regan over ‘coronavirus impeachment scam’ conspiracy theory: report

March 27, 2020

Arguing that the COVID-19 coronavirus was an "impeachment scam" has reportedly cost one Fox personality their job.

On Friday, The Daily Beast published a story titled, "Fox Business Fires Trish Regan After Coronavirus ‘Impeachment Scam’ Rant."

"Fox Business Network announced on Friday that it has officially “parted ways” with anchor Trish Regan following her controversial rant against what she called the 'coronavirus impeachment scam' earlier this month," The Beast reported.

Pastor dies from COVID-19 — after claiming coronavirus was a ‘mark of the beast’ conspiracy

March 27, 2020

According to The Christian Post, Pastor Ronnie Hampton of the New Vision Community Church in Shreveport, Louisiana, has died of COVID-19 — after telling his followers that the virus was not a huge deal and suggesting that God was just testing the faithful.

“This virus that is out now, look at what it’s doing," he said in a Facebook Live broadcast one week before his death on Wednesday. "It’s shutting down everything, which means that the physical connection of Christians is being ripped apart. We’re not able to fellowship. We’re not able to love each other. We’re not able to greet each other with a handshake or a hug. We’re not able to be in close proximity of each other. We’re not able to break bread, sit down and eat with each other because Caesar is mandating how we conduct ourselves using the pretext of this virus to be able to conduct our lives and run our lives for us."

Trump finally invokes Defense Production Act to force GM to manufacture ventilators

March 27, 2020

President Donald Trump is using the Defense Production Act to force General Motors to manufacture the medical ventilators that are necessary to respond to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Peter Baker, the chief White House correspondent for The New York Times, reported the news on Twitter.

https://twitter.com/peterbakernyt/status/1243630082834534400

The announcement came after Trump publicly complained his failure to use the Defense Production Act was not working.

https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1243557418556162050

https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1243559373395410957

