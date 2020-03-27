Brent Spiner feared he was ‘too old to play’ ageless Data in ‘Star Trek: Picard’
In the final frontier, no character ever really dies.Just ask Brent Spiner.In 2002’s “Star Trek Nemesis,” the actor bid farewell to the character of Data when the beloved android was blown up after saving Captain Jean-Luc Picard and the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise.Time travel nearly 20 years later, and Ol’ Yellow Eyes is back playing opposite Sir Patrick Stewart in the CBS All Access series, “Star Trek: Picard,” which was to end its first season Thursday.“It was certainly unexpected,” Spiner told the Daily News as the coronavirus kept him self-isolated in Los Angeles.The 71-year-old was init…
Trump’s incompetence and our health care system’s greed have created a lethal coronavirus cocktail: economist
The United States this week blew past Italy and China to become the country with the world's largest number of reported COVID-19 infections -- and economist Jeffrey Sachs believes that's because the U.S. is uniquely vulnerable to this kind of pandemic.
Writing at CNN, the Columbia professor argues that the first vulnerability has been President Donald Trump's total mismanagement of the crisis.
Expert epidemiologist explains why Dr. Deborah Birx’s coronavirus analysis might be way off base
The United States has passed a grim milestone in the coronavirus pandemic: according to researchers at the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at John Hopkins University in Baltimore, the U.S. now has more reported cases of coronavirus than any other country in the world. Dr. Deborah Birx, who is part of President Donald Trump’s coronavirus task force, has been discussing how quickly COVID-19 might spread in the U.S. in the weeks ahead — noting different possible scenarios. And epidemiologist Marc Lipsitch, in a Twitter thread posted on March 26, explains why Birx’s analysis might be much too optimistic.
Sanjay Gupta does the math on how many could be killed by COVID-19 in the next 2 weeks — and it’s frightening
During a panel discussion on health authorities and governors across the country begging for desperately needed ventilators to combat the effects of COVID-19, CNN's Dr. Sanjay Gupta sketched out the numbers for how many will be needed and said he was stunned that President Donald Trump is still dragging his feet.
Speaking with "New Day" host John Berman, the doctor noted that U.S. is still behind the curve when it comes to getting a handle on the pandemic.
"We heard from the president last night questioning whether he really believed that New York City needed the 30,000 ventilators that Governor [Andrew] Cuomo says he needs. What is the need?" host Berman asked. "Doesn't the federal government tell us how many ventilators we need and how many we have, and isn't there a discrepancy there?"