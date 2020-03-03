Cannabis giants — formerly of Canopy Growth — band together to build out US hemp supply chain
Three titans of the North American hemp industry on Monday announced they had joined forces to build out the U.S. hemp supply chain.Geoff Whaling is the Pennsylvania-based Chairman of the National Hemp Association who is credited with launching the first Hemp Industrial Park in the Southern Tier of New York State.Bruce Linton is the founder and former CEO of Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC), the world’s largest cannabis company and the first marijuana firm to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange.Tim Saunders was Canopy Growth’s executive vice president and chief financial officer.The trio —…
Sanders holds Minnesota rally before primary, draws contrasts with Biden
MINNEAPOLIS — Sen. Bernie Sanders contrasted his record and campaign with former Vice President Joe Biden’s as he pitched himself as the best person to take on President Donald Trump at a St. Paul rally the night before Super Tuesday.“It is absolutely imperative that we defeat Trump, that we have a candidate’s agenda and record that can defeat Trump. And not only is our record different, the nature of our campaign is different,” Sanders said, describing strong grassroots support for his campaign while he said Biden is drawing money from billionaires and is “just wrong on the issues.”The Vermon... (more…)
Indicted Netanyahu claims victory in Israel vote
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed victory on Tuesday in Israel's general election, with exit polls putting the indicted premier in a strong position to form the next government.
Monday's election, Israel's third in less than a year, was called after inconclusive votes in April and September left the Jewish state in a political deadlock.
The central election committee said Tuesday morning they had completed counting all the votes, but the checks they were conducting meant the results would only be published in the late afternoon.
But exit polls by three networks gave Netanyahu's right-wing Likud party between 36 and 37 seats in Israel's 120-member parliament.
How the coronavirus crisis is exposing the weakness and depravity of the Trump team
Though it's hardly ever talked about anymore, one of the most disastrous and revealing moments of Donald Trump's presidency came when Hurricane Maria ravaged Puerto Rico, leading to the deaths of thousands on the island. As Politico expertly documented, the Trump administration clearly favored Texas over Puerto Rico as it responded to the significantly less severe and deadly Hurricane Harvey only weeks before. The differential treatment was indicative of Trump's racism and his crass political calculus — Texas is a red state, whereas Puerto Rico can't vote in presidential elections at all — and his repeated refusal to accept the reality of the destruction and death on the American territory revealed his preference for convenient falsehoods over uncomfortable truths.