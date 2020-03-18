Cannabis lobby warns against smoking due to coronavirus
To avoid spreading the novel coronavirus, marijuana smokers should avoid sharing joints and should favor edible products, US cannabis industry figures said Wednesday.
“As long as cultures have consumed cannabis, the practice of sharing a joint amongst friends has been a common social practice,” said Erik Altieri, executive director of NORML, a major US pro-cannabis lobby.
“But given what we know about COVID-19 and its transmission, it would be mindful during this time to halt this behavior,” he said in a statement.
He also called on users to not share the various tools they might use to smoke marijuana — including bongs, water pipes or vaping pens — and to clean them with disinfectant gel.
“Further, because COVID-19 is a respiratory illness, some may wish to limit or avoid their exposure to combustive smoke — as this can put undue stress and strain on the lungs,” the statement said.
“The use of edibles or tinctures can eliminate smoke exposure entirely,” Altieri said in the statement.
COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, has killed at least 116 people in the US, out of more than 7,700 cases.
According to NORML, about 25 million Americans have smoked marijuana in the last year.
The drug is legal at varying levels — both for recreational and medicinal purposes — in 47 of 50 states, though it is still classified as a highly restricted substance at the federal level, similarly to LSD, cocaine or heroin.
© 2020 AFP
Cannabis lobby warns against smoking due to coronavirus
To avoid spreading the novel coronavirus, marijuana smokers should avoid sharing joints and should favor edible products, US cannabis industry figures said Wednesday.
"As long as cultures have consumed cannabis, the practice of sharing a joint amongst friends has been a common social practice," said Erik Altieri, executive director of NORML, a major US pro-cannabis lobby.
"But given what we know about COVID-19 and its transmission, it would be mindful during this time to halt this behavior," he said in a statement.
He also called on users to not share the various tools they might use to smoke marijuana -- including bongs, water pipes or vaping pens -- and to clean them with disinfectant gel.
Breaking Banner
Florida’s youngest coronavirus patient breaks the myth children can’t get sick
A 6-year-old in Florida is suffering from coronavirus, busting the myth that children and young people aren't getting the disease, WPLG explained.
President Donald Trump perpetuated a misleading claim that children are getting the disease less, in fact children can get it, and it can be hard on them.
Dr. Julie Kantor explained that everyone regardless of age is susceptible to the virus. Not all patients who are positive need to be in the hospital or on a ventilator. She noted it's only when they begin to have trouble breathing that it becomes an emergency situation.
Young people can also be carriers of the virus, which is why they're warning against people visiting the elderly or anyone with a compromised immune system.
Breaking Banner
GOP senator suggests it’s no big deal if coronavirus kills 11 million Americans
On Wednesday, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel highlighted a quote from Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) in a new interview, in which he appeared to suggest that it wouldn't be worth shutting down the economy over the risk of 11 million Americans dying.
"I’m not denying what a nasty disease COVID-19 can be, and how it’s obviously devastating to somewhere between 1 and 3.4 percent of the population," said Johnson. "But that means 97 to 99 percent will get through this and develop immunities and will be able to move beyond this. But we don’t shut down our economy because tens of thousands of people die on the highways. It’s a risk we accept so we can move about. We don’t shut down our economies because tens of thousands of people die from the common flu."