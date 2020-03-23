CDC coronavirus testing decision likely to haunt nation for months to come
As the novel coronavirus snaked its way across the globe, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in early February distributed 200 test kits it had produced to more than 100 public health labs run by states and counties nationwide.Each kit contained material to test a mere 300 to 400 patients. And labs, whether serving the population of New York City or tiny towns in rural America, apparently received the same kits.The kits were distributed roughly equally to locales in all 50 states. That decision presaged weeks of chaos, in which the availability of COVID-19 tests seemed oddly out of…
Canada pulls out of Olympics, Japan says delay may be ‘inevitable’
Canada pulled out of the Tokyo Olympics over coronavirus fears as Japan's prime minister Monday admitted a delay may be "inevitable" and the International Olympic Committee said a decision should come within weeks.
Australia also told its athletes to prepare for a Tokyo Olympics in 2021 as expectations grew that the Games -- scheduled to start on July 24 -- would be postponed as the virus crisis convulses the globe.
Japanese and Olympic officials had stuck resolutely to the line that the Summer Games will go ahead on time, but criticism from athletes and sports bodies has swelled to a crescendo in recent days.
Echoes of Great Depression as jobless Australians queue for help
Jobless Australians flooded unemployment offices around the country Monday as Prime Minister Scott Morrison warned the coronavirus pandemic would cause an economic crisis akin to the Great Depression.
After a record 29 years of economic growth, Australia is poised to spiral into recession as the global coronavirus outbreak wreaks havoc on the country's economy despite a Aus$189 billion ($109 billion) government relief package.
In scenes not seen in Australia for decades, queues stretched around the block at unemployment offices around the country as the forced closure of pubs, casinos, churches and gyms began at midday on Monday.
Latest Headlines
Homemade coronavirus masks are a last resort, CDC says — but hospitals are asking for them
Some New Jersey healthcare providers are calling on volunteers to make masks for their workers in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic — despite federal guidelines saying homemade masks should be only used as a last resort because they may not be effective.Atlantic Health Systems of Morris Plains operates five medical centers in Central Jersey and made a plea on its website for help.“Calling all those who can sew. If you can sew, you can make a mask," a statement on its website said. "These masks will be used for those in healthcare spaces who are not directly at risk for coronavirus exposure ... (more…)