Chicago bar owner gives up food for Lent — drinks beer instead
CHICAGO — You’ve probably heard of people abstaining from alcohol for Lent, the period between the Christian celebrations of Ash Wednesday and Easter. But what about giving up food and living off beer?Chicago magazine has the story of Pat Berger, the owner of Paddy Long’s and Kaiser Tiger, who is doing just that. Along with coffee, unsweetened tea, water and “a plethora of vitamins,” he’s subsisting on a diet of beer. Though he’s drinking a variety of brews, he did commission Great Central Brewing Co. to make a doppelbock specifically for his unique situation. And with an ABV of 7.1, it isn’t ... (more…)
Citywide coronavirus quarantine a ‘possibility’ as NYC cases hit 16, de Blasio says
NEW YORK — Mayor de Blasio suggested Monday that the five boroughs could be quarantined and some public schools might be temporarily closed over the coronavirus outbreak after three more people tested positive for the deadly disease, bringing the total number of New York City cases to 16.Two of the new cases were in Brooklyn and the other was in Queens, he said on NY1. The state’s total of known positive coronavirus cases is over 100.De Blasio admitted on CNN Monday that access to the city could be shut down to stop the spread of coronavirus but stressed the virus doesn’t easily transmit and t... (more…)
Democrats’ path to the White House runs through places like Michigan’s Macomb County — where a GOP mayor has ditched Trump for Biden
STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. — Michael Taylor grew up Republican with parents who always have voted Republican and still do.In college, he took pleasure in drawing the wrath of liberal students while writing a conservative column for his campus newspaper. He later became a tea party darling in his Detroit suburb for fighting a local tax increase during the height of the Great Recession. And in 2016, he dutifully cast his ballot for Republican Donald Trump.But on Tuesday, Taylor will do something he said he’s never done before — vote for a Democrat.“I think Joe Biden is the candidate who can unify a... (more…)