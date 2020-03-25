Chicago Symphony Orchestra music director Riccardo Muti on life in Italy amid coronavirus — and the role music plays
CHICAGO — The last time Chicago Symphony Orchestra music director Riccardo Muti conducted a concert, Feb. 23 in Orchestra Hall, few of us realized that the music was about to stop.By March 12, Gov. J.B. Pritzker ordered a halt to large gatherings in the wake of the deadly coronavirus, shutting down large Chicago venues such as Symphony Center. A few days later, Pritzker expanded the moratorium to bars and restaurants, meaning that live music went silent across Illinois.After Muti’s last CSO concert, in which he performed Beethoven’s Symphonies Nos. 2 and 5 and Nicolas Bacri’s “Ophelia’s Tears,…
‘Quarantini’: In a city shut down over coronavirus, New Yorkers hit the bottle
Spirits shaken by coronavirus? Add some ice and pour out a "quarantini."
Or two, or three -- alcohol sales are skyrocketing in New York, the epicenter of the US pandemic, where liquor stores have been deemed "essential" even as most businesses closed.
Daniel Tallman of Manhattan's Sutton Wine Shop says sales have jumped three-fold on some days, pointing to the closure of Broadway and the cancellation of the major college basketball "March Madness" tournament as turning points.
Such shutdowns were once unfathomable, and triggered a "that's kind of serious!" reaction, Tallman told AFP.
Latest Headlines
Another congressman is self-quarantining after coronavirus contact
WASHINGTON— A second New Jersey congressman announced Tuesday that he was self-quarantining after coming in contact with someone who had tested positivefor the coronavirus.Rep. Josh Gottheimer, D-5th Dist., said on Twitter that he had attended a press conference Friday with Mike Maron, chief executive of Holy Name Medical Center in Teaneck, who tested positivefor the coronavirus last week. The hospital was treating 18 coronavirus patients as of Friday.Gottheimer said he had no symptoms but was advised to get tested and to self-quarantine in the meantime. He said he was working from home.Bergen... (more…)
Asia markets surge as US agrees to blockbuster stimulus package
Asian equities soared again Wednesday after US lawmakers finally agreed a mammoth stimulus package to support the world's top economy against the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
While the deadly disease continues to spread, traders have a rare semblance of optimism after weeks of carnage across global markets, with eyes fixed on Washington where lawmakers in the early hours thrashed out an emergency bill worth as much as $2 trillion -- around 10 percent of US gross domestic product.
"At last, we have a deal," Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said, citing the massive "wartime level of investment into our nation".