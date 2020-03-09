Citywide coronavirus quarantine a ‘possibility’ as NYC cases hit 16, de Blasio says
NEW YORK — Mayor de Blasio suggested Monday that the five boroughs could be quarantined and some public schools might be temporarily closed over the coronavirus outbreak after three more people tested positive for the deadly disease, bringing the total number of New York City cases to 16.Two of the new cases were in Brooklyn and the other was in Queens, he said on NY1. The state’s total of known positive coronavirus cases is over 100.De Blasio admitted on CNN Monday that access to the city could be shut down to stop the spread of coronavirus but stressed the virus doesn’t easily transmit and t…
2020 Election
Democrats’ path to the White House runs through places like Michigan’s Macomb County — where a GOP mayor has ditched Trump for Biden
STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. — Michael Taylor grew up Republican with parents who always have voted Republican and still do.In college, he took pleasure in drawing the wrath of liberal students while writing a conservative column for his campus newspaper. He later became a tea party darling in his Detroit suburb for fighting a local tax increase during the height of the Great Recession. And in 2016, he dutifully cast his ballot for Republican Donald Trump.But on Tuesday, Taylor will do something he said he’s never done before — vote for a Democrat.“I think Joe Biden is the candidate who can unify a... (more…)
2020 Election
Trump’s Twitter meltdown during stock market collapse shows he is finally afraid: CNN host
Opening her CNN segment on Monday morning by noting the stock market collapse, plummeting oil prices and a virus crisis that has reached pandemic proportions, host Kate Bolduan suggested Donald Trump's tweets in the midst of all the chaos seem to betray the fact that he is finally afraid for his political future.
WATCH: HHS secretary calls Trump economy ‘unbelievable’ and then walks off without taking virus questions
Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar lauded the "fundamentals" of President Donald Trump's "unbelievable" economy on Monday but refused to take questions from reporters.
In a statement made in the White House driveway, Azar spoke about the economy instead of giving an update on the novel coronavirus.
"President Trump has delivered a historically strong economy," Azar said. "The fundamentals in this economy are unbelievable. Whether it's employment or wage growth or productivity or international trade deals, the fundamentals remain what they are."
"President Trump is leading a whole of government response with the vice president helping him on the public health issues that we're facing with the novel coronavirus," he added. "That is his number once concern. In terms of the economy, he and his economic team have the tools to keep this economy going strong."