CNN trolls Trump press conference with coronavirus infections — while he claims ‘we have tremendous control’

President Donald Trump announced that everything was fine, and people should “relax” as he spoke to the nation Sunday afternoon from the press briefing room.

“It’s a very contagious virus. Something we have tremendous control of,” Trump said.

According to John’s Hopkins coronavirus spread map, the United States has passed 3,200 people. It has been 46 days since the first person in the United States was found to have the virus.

Trump began his press conference with a long discussion about how he was able to get the Federal Reserve to drop the interest rate down to nearly zero. He bragged about the things he’s managed to get immediately from the Fed over the past 48 hours instead of over several stages.

