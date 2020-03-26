CNN’s Jake Tapper slams ‘partisan morons’ claiming that coronavirus is only a blue-state problem

On CNN Thursday, anchor Jake Tapper and Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti demolished the claim from right-wing pundits that the novel coronavirus is better understood as a problem for Democratic states than for America as a whole.

“For anybody listening, out there, to say I’m different from the smallest town: No matter where you are, this is coming to you,” said Garcetti. “Everybody is the new whatever the worst city is right now, and take all the measures you can now to make sure people are home.”

“Well, you know, you say that, I’ve heard some partisan morons talk about how it’s only affecting blue states,” said Tapper. “This is a nationwide crisis, and what happens in Los Angeles — and by the way, there are Trump supporters in Los Angeles — it’s going to go to Sacramento, it’s going to go to Arizona, it’s going to go everywhere in this country.”

“That’s right,” said Garcetti. “Iran was the new China. Italy the new Iran. Spain the new Italy. New York is new Spain, Los Angeles may become the new New York. It’s going to be in Topeka. It’s going to be in Atlanta. It’s going to be in Louisville. It’s already there. And so the best thing all of us can do as local officials, while we push hard for national leadership, is to bring together all of the love and resources we have here locally.”

Watch below: