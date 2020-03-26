CNN’s Jake Tapper slams ‘partisan morons’ claiming that coronavirus is only a blue-state problem
On CNN Thursday, anchor Jake Tapper and Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti demolished the claim from right-wing pundits that the novel coronavirus is better understood as a problem for Democratic states than for America as a whole.
“For anybody listening, out there, to say I’m different from the smallest town: No matter where you are, this is coming to you,” said Garcetti. “Everybody is the new whatever the worst city is right now, and take all the measures you can now to make sure people are home.”
“Well, you know, you say that, I’ve heard some partisan morons talk about how it’s only affecting blue states,” said Tapper. “This is a nationwide crisis, and what happens in Los Angeles — and by the way, there are Trump supporters in Los Angeles — it’s going to go to Sacramento, it’s going to go to Arizona, it’s going to go everywhere in this country.”
“That’s right,” said Garcetti. “Iran was the new China. Italy the new Iran. Spain the new Italy. New York is new Spain, Los Angeles may become the new New York. It’s going to be in Topeka. It’s going to be in Atlanta. It’s going to be in Louisville. It’s already there. And so the best thing all of us can do as local officials, while we push hard for national leadership, is to bring together all of the love and resources we have here locally.”
Trump didn’t consult his whole task force before releasing plan to ease social distancing in ‘low-risk’ counties: report
On Thursday, CNN chief White House correspondent Jim Acosta reported that President Donald Trump did not consult everyone on the coronavirus task force before putting out his plan to phase down social distancing.
"President Trump told the nation's governors in a letter the administration is working on new guidelines that would help state and local leaders come up with new social distancing letters," said Acosta. "The letter says counties across the U.S. will be designated high risk, medium rusk or low risk, depending on their exposure to the virus. We're learning not all task force members had seen Mr. Trump's letter to the governors before the letter was released."
Trump economist Peter Navarro goes down in flames when CNN host demands answers about the lack of ventilators
CNN's Brianna Keilar lost it with President Donald Trump's top economist Peter Navarro during an interview Thursday.
The two were discussing the lack of protective equipment available for healthcare professionals on the front lines of fighting to save people suffering from the coronavirus. The president has said that he is leaving it up to governors to find their own masks and ventilators. New York has begged the federal government for some of their surplus supply while other companies ramp up efforts to produce more.
‘We need test kits!’ New Jersey doctor outlines dire supply situation in emotional CNN interview
A doctor from New Jersey on Thursday painted a dire picture of the current situation in his state's efforts to combat the coronavirus pandemic during an emotional interview with CNN's John King.
During the interview, primary care physician Dr. Alexander Salerno said that he is still having trouble acquiring sufficient test kits, despite President Donald Trump's boast weeks ago that anyone can get tested for COVID-19.
"The biggest issue right now are test kits," he said. "We have the test tubes but we don't have the swabs. A 3-cent swab is all we need to really truly identify positive cases and get the proper treatment in place so we can ease the burden to the hospitals. Primary care all starts out here in the trenches before we get to the hospital, but we can't fight the war in the trenches when we're given sticks and stones."