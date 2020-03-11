CNN’s Sanjay Gupta explains why coronavirus outbreaks are exploding in clusters across the US

On CNN Wednesday, medical expert Dr. Sanjay Gupta broke down the main reason why coronavirus is exploding in localized pockets around America — and what the federal government should be doing to prevent it.

“Would it help to have a federal mandate, and what grade would you give the federal response to this? You lived through things like this before,” asked anchor Alisyn Camerota.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Well, I mean, I think with regard to the first question, it would help to have some sort of uniform guidelines on this, because I think everyone is going to have a different trigger in terms of when to pull school closings, when to do containment zone type policies,” said Gupta. “It is going to be all over the map. Unless it is uniform in some way, it may not have the same impact. You have to do these things early if you’re going to do them at all. That’s going to be a mantra we hear more and more. If you wait too long, it might still have impact, but a lot less.”

“I think gradewise — hate to say this, I have so many friends who work in public health, so many are really good at what they do and have been working — but what has come out of it is probably a C minus, you know, because we have been so late on some things,” said Gupta. “We have not been innovative in trying to figure out how widespread this is … and even to this day, I mean, still getting calls from people saying, yes, you are reporting, the testing is available, that’s not the reality. We’re not being able to get it. These are physicians and nurses and others calling, not just patients.”

“That’s still a concern this many weeks into this: We don’t have eyes on this,” added Gupta. “I remember talking to [CDC Director Robert] Redfield early on, and he said we need to get eyes on this. Like a hunt. It is that sort of metaphor. And many weeks later, we still don’t have eyes on this thing.”

Watch below: