‘Come on, Donald!’ MSNBC’s Morning Joe begs Trump to understand virus might kill his own voters

Published

36 mins ago

on

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough on Thursday made a last-ditch effort to get President Donald Trump to take coronavirus seriously by reminding him that the disease puts the president’s own voters’ lives in danger.

In reacting to the president spending his morning tweeting out attacks on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) that he heard from “Fox & Friends,” Scarborough begged Trump to understand the stakes of the pandemic.

“Come on, Donald,” he wrote on Twitter. “We are past this. Political day trading will not work economically, politically, or medically. Rise to the moment. Millions of seniors’ lives from Florida to Arizona depend on it.”

Scarborough also retweeted University College London political science professor Brian Klaas, who described Trump’s continued focus on bashing his Democratic rivals at a time of pandemic as an “insane tragedy.”

“Donald Trump is awake and tweeting unrelated political attacks, including retweeting stuff from late February/early March about illegal immigrants & Chuck Schumer,” he wrote. “It’s an insane tragedy that when the world needs leadership to stop mass casualties, we are stuck with this lunacy.”

That ‘election year’ coronavirus meme is bogus — and now it’s crossed over into talk radio

Published

11 mins ago

on

March 12, 2020

By

Rush Limbaugh is helping to amplify a bogus meme circulating on social media that claims the coronavirus is an election-year scheme to undermine President Donald Trump.

The meme purportedly shows a whiteboard photographed at an unnamed physician's office listing some well-known diseases from the last two decades with the caption, "Every election year has a disease," apparently intended to downplay the risks from the viral pandemic, reported The Daily Beast.

Continue Reading

Trump’s former Homeland Security adviser crushes president’s coronavirus response

Published

60 mins ago

on

March 12, 2020

By

Tom Bossert, who served as a homeland security adviser to President Donald Trump during the first two years of his administration, slammed his former boss for banning travel to Europe at a time when coronavirus is already spreading like wildfire across the United States.

Bossert, who days earlier wrote an op-ed for the Washington Post warning Trump that he had very limited time to stop the virus from running out of control, wrote on Twitter Thursday morning that the president's latest travel ban is all but useless with the number of coronavirus infections in the country increasing daily.

Continue Reading
 
 
