Coming out of retirement during coronavirus pandemic, a Seattle nurse finds purpose
SEATTLE — Carolyn Grant, 63, a retired registered nurse, was sitting comfortably in her favorite chair beside the fireplace when her phone buzzed at 2 p.m. on March 11 with a fresh text message: Could she come back to work?UW Medical Center was searching for recently retired employees to bolster its ranks as the outbreak of coronavirus stretched hospital staff thin, and Grant’s former boss was asking her to step back into the saddle and help run the medical system’s COVID-19 testing program.“Wow, I have to think about that,” Grant said of her reaction to the message. “This is serious times, an…
Here’s a comprehensive list of everyone Trump has blamed for his pandemic response failures
President Donald Trump infamously said that he isn't taking any responsibility for the federal government's response to the coronavirus pandemic, and has instead constantly sought to shift blame for the government's failures onto others.
The Washington Post's Amber Phillips has created an exhaustive list of all the people whom Trump has blamed for his own administration's pandemic response, and it shows that the president has been willing to cast a wide net in the search for COVID-19 scapegoats.
‘I haven’t heard about testing in weeks’: In leaked audio, Trump dismisses governors’ concerns about lack of coronavirus equipment
In a conference call with governors on Monday, President Donald Trump dismissed concerns about shortages of coronavirus testing equipment in states across the nation, claiming he "hasn't heard about testing being a problem" despite loud warnings from local officials and near-constant reporting on the issue by media outlets.
"I haven't heard about testing in weeks," the president said, according to leaked audio of the call obtained by CBS News. "We've tested more now than any nation in the world. We've got these great tests and we come out with another one tomorrow that's, you know, almost instantaneous testing. But I haven't heard about testing being a problem."
How long will coronavirus social distancing measures be necessary?
After England’s deputy chief medical officer warned on Sunday that the UK’s coronavirus lockdown could last for “six months or more”, experts say that prolonged social distancing measures – if not full-blown confinements – may well be necessary and that some permanent changes to behavior are likely.
As the UK braced for its second week under lockdown following Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s March 23 announcement of unprecedented curbs on peacetime public life, England’s Deputy Chief Medical Officer Jenny Harries set out a medium-term timeline for how the British government might renew restrictions aimed at supressing the coronavirus.