‘Complete and utter nonsense’: CNN’s Tapper kicks back at Trump’s rant against the media

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump accused the press of exaggerating the need for lockdowns and social distancing in order to wound the economy and his campaign for re-election, tweeting, “The LameStream Media is the dominant force in trying to get me to keep our Country closed as long as possible in the hope that it will be detrimental to my election success.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Shortly after, CNN anchor Jake Tapper responded:

Just complete and utter nonsense. We’re reporting on what top health officials IN THE TRUMP ADMINISTRATION are saying so as to responsibly deal with the pandemic and save lives. https://t.co/Lzl9E3mvMD — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) March 25, 2020

The president has frequently been at odds with his own health experts on messaging, from claiming the virus will subside earlier than they predict, to suggesting a vaccine will be available much sooner than they say is possible, to how long social distancing protocols should remain in place.