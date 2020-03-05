Congressional candidate hoping to battle Democrat-turned-Republican Van Drew makes cannabis a big campaign talking point
A Democratic congressional candidate who hopes to take on U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew in the November election has made cannabis a major talking point of her campaign.Brigid Harrison, a political science professor at Montclair State University, is one of eight candidates vying for the Democratic nomination in the race for in the state's 2nd District in South Jersey. Van Drew, the Republican incumbe…
After Super Tuesday, expect greater Russian election interference amped up by Trump
The day before Super Tuesday, all the nation’s top security agencies issued a joint statement warning that “foreign actors continue to try to … cause confusion and create doubt in our system.”This should hardly have been surprising since intelligence officials and the FBI have been publicly warning that Russia is waging “information warfare” to fan U.S. political divisions and undermine trust in the 2020 elections.Yet, on Super Tuesday, President Donald Trump was tweeting about the “phony Russia Witch Hunt” and the “Mueller Scam,” Robert Mueller’s investigation that detailed the Kremlin electi... (more…)
Democrats should adopt regional primaries
The one thing we should all agree on after Super Tuesday is that the current system of choosing presidential nominees is a mess.It’s not working for California or the entire country.The Constitution does not specify the process for parties to pick their candidates. Congress has tried and failed multiple times to adopt a regional primary system. But there is nothing keeping party leaders from acting on their own, as Democrats did in 1972, when they set the rules for selecting delegates to their convention.They should now acknowledge the obvious: No state should keep having a disproportionate sa... (more…)
Harris County’s cascade of election day fumbles disproportionately affected communities of color
The last voters at Texas Southern University, a historically black university, ultimately spent nearly an entire workday waiting in line to cast their ballots, nearly five hours after polls closed.
From the sunlit atrium of the science building on campus, former Vice President Joe Biden asked Texas Southern University for an assist.
It was election day eve, and Biden was visiting the university just days after black voters in South Carolina had forcefully revived his presidential bid. That Biden had chosen to spend precious hours at Texas Southern ahead of Super Tuesday seemed to signal he hoped to make the historically black college and the community it represented a nexus between his last pivotal win and the next crucial test of his campaign.