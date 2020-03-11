Quantcast
Congressman shreds Republicans for whining about coronavirus ‘politicization’ while Trump uses the crisis to campaign

Published

36 mins ago

on

Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-VA) delivered a blistering rebuke to President Donald Trump for politicizing the federal government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

During a House Oversight Committee hearing on the virus, Connolly slammed his Republican colleagues who accused Democrats of using the pandemic as an excuse to attack the president.

“We aren’t the ones that called the alarm being raised about this pandemic as ‘Fake News!'” he thundered. “That came out of the president of the United States’ mouth, and no gaslighting is going to hide that!”

Connolly then shamed the president for not even being able to visit the Centers for Disease Control without turning it into a campaign event.

“When the president of the United States finally did go down to CDC… he appeared wearing this hat, a campaign hat in the middle of a crisis!” he said, referring to Trump’s “Keep America Great” hat. “We will not be lectured about politicization, and all of your words and sanctimony will not cover up the fact that this administration was not prepared for this crisis — and it put lives at risk!”

Watch the video below.


Would you vote for Bernie Sanders?
CPAC chief bitterly whines about man who reported coronavirus disaster: ‘Trying to stick a stake in my heart!’

Published

3 mins ago

on

March 11, 2020

By

Matt Schlapp, the chairman of the Conservative Political Action Conference, went on a bitter tirade Wednesday against the man who has accurately reported his conference's disastrous handling of a coronavirus outbreak at this year's conference.

During an interview with reporter Michael Isikoff on the "Skullduggery" podcast, Schlapp accused Raheem Kassam, a conservative who has been reporting complaints about CPAC not promptly informing attendees about the disease, of trying to hurt him and the conservative movement.

"What this gentleman decided to do was take to Twitter and induce a near panic!" Schlapp complained. "I'm sorry that Raheem was not included on our speakers' schedule and I'm sorry that he has a bone to pick with us, but using a health care moment where people are worried, to use that to try to stick a stake in my heart was a mistake!"

‘Makes me appreciate Meghan McCain!’ Viewers recoil from Elisabeth Hasselbeck’s prayerful praise of Trump

Published

5 mins ago

on

March 11, 2020

By

Elisabeth Hasselbeck returned to "The View" as guest host, and social media users had strong reactions.

The religiously conservative former host appeared to slip a brief prayer into her remarks asking for the coronavirus' eradication, and then sparked a clash by praising President Donald Trump's leadership.

“There can be a fine line between what is precaution, right, what is taking precaution and what is panic,” Hasselbeck said. “So I think a lot of it has to be decided. Yes, we’re going to take precautions, we’re going to [use] Purell. Pray that God’s got us in our tomorrows, right, we pray that this coronavirus is extinguished, that it’s stopped in its tracks.”

Elisabeth Hasselbeck returns to The View and sparks clash by praising Trump’s coronavirus response

Published

1 hour ago

on

March 11, 2020

By

Elisabeth Hasselbeck returned to "The View" and immediately sparked a clash by praising President Donald Trump's leadership during the coronavirus crisis.

The retired talk show host returned after seven years to the show where she worked for a decade, and the conservative Hasselbeck quickly defended the president's response to the outbreak.

"There can be a fine line between what is precaution, right, what is taking precaution and what is panic," Hasselbeck said. "So I think a lot of it has to be decided. Yes, we're going to take precautions, we're going to [use] Purell. Pray that God's got us in our tomorrows, right, we pray that this coronavirus is extinguished, that it's stopped in its tracks. I love the fact that we can identify that this is precautionary, right?"

