Conservative columnist hopes the one thing coronavirus can do is stop the GOP from lying

Conservative Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin wrote in her Monday column that the one thing she hopes comes out of the coronavirus crisis is that the Republican myths will finally stop.

The slate of lies that the GOP tells, about science in particular, has put their voters and constituents in serious danger.

“The economic impact alone will devastate families for years to come; the demands placed on our health system put us all at risk,” Rubin wrote Monday. “That is the climate-change crisis, but these days we find a parallel in the global covid-19 pandemic. The climate crisis’s timeline is longer (although not much longer) and the solutions are more complicated than the coronavirus crisis, but both the pandemic and climate change are inescapable facts with deadly outcomes unless our behavior radically changes.”

ADVERTISEMENT

President Donald Trump even went so far as to call climate change a “hoax” perpetrated by the Chinese to undermine American life.

The right-wing has tried to paint scientists as untrustworthy for years. They’ve called into question the impartiality of intellectuals and even tried to paint scientific facts as partisan.

Rubin noted that it’s remarkably similar to the lies being heard about the coronavirus.

“Authoritarian leaders bent on concealing reality and discrediting objective truth see every event as a contest between ‘them’ (foreigners) and ‘us’ (‘real’ countrymen who support the leader),” she wrote. “Having attacked government as the ‘deep state’ and the ‘swamp,’ they are uniquely unprepared to harness the powers and resources of government when it cannot be directed at a foreign, largely invented threat.”

Trump is calling the coronavirus the “Chinese Virus,” to cast blame, but it also turns the idea of flattening the curve and stopping community spread into a political issue when it should be about science or math.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Trump knows how to address the latter — by demonizing critics, enticing the mainstream media to cover his circus, presenting himself as the sole depository of truth, substituting spin and lies for results — because it mirrors his career,” she wrote.

“At bottom, Trump has always been a huckster, a failed operator of everything from airlines to football who cons people (bankers, Trump University students) out of their money,” she continued. “He promises a coronavirus cure and millions of tests just like he promised customers delicious steaks and a university degree. It’s all showmanship; there is no real accomplishment. He has suffered from overselling and underperforming his entire life.”

But when the problem is a definitive one, no amount of spin from the president is going to save people’s lives. In fact, his lies about the virus, saying it’s nothing more than a flu and belittling the dangers of it put more people at risk.

ADVERTISEMENT

“When the problem is concrete, factual, unspinnable, Trump is at a loss of what to do,” Rubin explained. “He has no superior understanding of complex issues. He chases away bad news so the problem cannot be quantified and addressed properly. He has not even learned how the federal government operates. Trump is worse than useless; he stymies others from acting (as he did despite months of warnings about the pandemic from national security personnel) and misleads the public, undermining the cooperation we need to effectuate social distancing.”

She wonders if these facts will help change the way Republicans consider facts. After spending decades demonizing scientists and intellectuals, it will be exactly those people who save people’s lives. Whether this will change the GOP’s minds about science remains to be seen. There are still right-wing pastors claiming that you can pray the virus away.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Several factors will determine whether Republicans step back from their know-nothingism — a massive Republican electoral defeat, an after-report from an independent commission explaining what we knew and how we knew it, and the ability of the next president to make clear that science denial cannot be a matter of partisan identification,” she closed.