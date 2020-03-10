Quantcast
Conservative slams Trump as ‘fully unprepared and incapable’ of taking on the coronavirus crisis in scathing column

Published

3 hours ago

on

Writing in the Washington Examiner this Tuesday, Shermichael Singleton honed in on the “mixed messages” coming out of the Trump administration in regards to the growing coronavirus situation and how it’s affecting the economic markets around the world.

As Singleton point out, the messaging has been so confusing that the administration can’t even agree on the availability of the number of testing kits available. He cited President Trump’s comments where he said, “Anybody that needs a test gets a test.” But according to senior director of Infection Prevention at Johns Hopkins University, Lisa Maragakis, testing capacity “is not currently adequate” — a contradiction that Singleton contends will only hinder a proper response.

“Not only are people fearful of a potential pandemic with no clear plan from the administration, but we are now on the brink of a major financial crisis where the markets have lost over $1 trillion,” Singleton writes. “The Dow cratered more than 2,000 points on Monday, and the S&P 500 closed 7.3% lower. The fastest drop came when markets opened, causing a market circuit breaker to halt trading for 15 minutes, a mechanism to prohibit further financial loss. As investor concern continues, the federal government may need a stimulus package that would likely total hundreds of billions of dollars to stabilize markets.”

According to Singleton, Trump is “fully unprepared and incapable” of rising to the occasion for what is likely the greatest test his administration has yet endured.

Read his full op-ed over at the Washington Times.


Continue Reading

Expectant mom in quarantine ranks Trump among her top coronavirus worries: ‘I have no faith in the current administration’

Published

29 mins ago

on

March 10, 2020

By

Jessica Speigel has a lot of worries on her mind.

She's six months pregnant with a baby with a rare heart defect, and now the Seattle-area tech worker has placed herself into quarantine to avoid contact with the coronavirus outbreak sweeping across her state, reported the Seattle Times.

One of the last things she needs to worry about is President Donald Trump's handling of the health crisis, but that's chief among the 39-year-old mother-to-be's concerns.

Continue Reading

The View’s Meghan McCain goes off on Trump for being so stupid about the coronavirus

Published

42 mins ago

on

March 10, 2020

By

"The View" co-host Meghan McCain joined her colleagues in trashing President Donald Trump for his dismissal of the coronavirus as a threat.

The show opened with the women talking about Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) being delivered some instant karma. At the end of last week, Gaetz mocked the coronavirus by walking around the U.S. Capitol in a gas mask. Now he's under self-quarantine because he came in contact with someone infected with the virus.

In between his gas mask incident, Gaetz also traveled with President Donald Trump on Air Force One. Trump has already indicated he's concerned that reporters will get the disease intentionally and give it to him on the plane. The president didn't comment about his interactions with a CPAC attendee who has been diagnosed with coronavirus or contact with Matt Gaetz. Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA) is also under self-quarantine after contact with a coronavirus person. He too, shook the president's hand.

Continue Reading
 

GOP mayor in crucial swing county says many of his constituents are ready to ditch ‘incompetent’ Trump

Published

47 mins ago

on

March 10, 2020

By

Michael Taylor, the Republican mayor of Sterling Heights, Michigan, turned a lot of heads this week when he announced that he would be supporting former Vice President Joe Biden's presidential bid.

Taylor's endorsement of Biden is seen as particularly significant because his city is located within Macomb County, a crucial swing county in Michigan that twice voted for former President Barack Obama before switching to President Donald Trump in 2016.

In an interview with the Washington Post's Greg Sargent, Taylor explained why he made the switch to Biden after reluctantly voting for Trump four years ago.

Continue Reading
 
 
