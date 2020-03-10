Conservative slams Trump as ‘fully unprepared and incapable’ of taking on the coronavirus crisis in scathing column

Writing in the Washington Examiner this Tuesday, Shermichael Singleton honed in on the “mixed messages” coming out of the Trump administration in regards to the growing coronavirus situation and how it’s affecting the economic markets around the world.

As Singleton point out, the messaging has been so confusing that the administration can’t even agree on the availability of the number of testing kits available. He cited President Trump’s comments where he said, “Anybody that needs a test gets a test.” But according to senior director of Infection Prevention at Johns Hopkins University, Lisa Maragakis, testing capacity “is not currently adequate” — a contradiction that Singleton contends will only hinder a proper response.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Not only are people fearful of a potential pandemic with no clear plan from the administration, but we are now on the brink of a major financial crisis where the markets have lost over $1 trillion,” Singleton writes. “The Dow cratered more than 2,000 points on Monday, and the S&P 500 closed 7.3% lower. The fastest drop came when markets opened, causing a market circuit breaker to halt trading for 15 minutes, a mechanism to prohibit further financial loss. As investor concern continues, the federal government may need a stimulus package that would likely total hundreds of billions of dollars to stabilize markets.”

According to Singleton, Trump is “fully unprepared and incapable” of rising to the occasion for what is likely the greatest test his administration has yet endured.

Read his full op-ed over at the Washington Times.