Cops say woman coughed on them and said she had coronavirus. She didn’t, but now she’s charged with crime.
A Wayne woman coughed on Hanover police officers and told them she was infected with the coronavirusafter she was arrested following a motor-vehicle crash, police said.After officers arrested Lea Piazza, 28, following a one-car crash March 12 in which she was suspected of driving while intoxicated, she grew belligerent with officers trying to question her, breathing on one officer despite his repeated orders to stop, Hanover Police Capt. Dave White said.During arrest procedures at the Hanover Police Department, Piazza once again started breathing on police, this time coughing on an officer, an…
Why the coronavirus could be the tipping point in reshaping the global economy
The coronavirus has now gone global, and economies are in freefall. The pandemic is clearly the precipitating cause of today’s crisis, but there’s an underlying disease that has been with us for a long time: neoliberal economics. Globalized travel and trade, multinational supply lines, offshoring and overly financialized economies that have prioritized banking interests, cartels and oligarchy above all else have made a large portion of our population highly vulnerable to the effects unleashed by this pandemic.
Policymakers have a tricky task ahead of them. The virus has created a supply shock, as businesses have shut down and workers have been told to stay at home. In response, demand is plunging as a result of the lost income and the corresponding collapse in sales. That’s highly deflationary (as the bond markets are now signaling). What is required is a robust fiscal response so that workers’ incomes are protected and have adequate financial resources to get health care.
Biden clean sweep in 3 states puts him on track for Dem nomination
Joe Biden scored decisive victories in all three major Democratic primaries Tuesday, earning him a nearly insurmountable lead over rival Bernie Sanders in their race for the party's presidential nomination.
As the United States grappled with combating the spreading coronavirus pandemic, voters handed the former vice president victory in delegate-rich Florida, as well as Illinois and Arizona.
The command performance speaks to the eagerness of many Democrats to coalesce around a moderate flag bearer, to challenge Republican President Donald Trump, after several other candidates dropped out of the contest in recent weeks and endorsed Biden.
