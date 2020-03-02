Corey Booker tells pro-Israel conference Jewish tradition supports independent Palestinian state
WASHINGTON— U.S. Sen. Cory Booker told the nation’s largest gathering of pro-Israel activists that their tradition demanded they support an independent Palestinian state alongside the Jewish one.Booker’s unambiguous support for the Jewish state brought participants at the American Israel Public Affairs Committee conference Monday to their feet, standing and cheering his calls for finally realizing Isaiah’s prophesy that swords would be beaten into plowshares and for Israel and the U.S. to be lights among all nations.He invoked Torah in calling for a two-state solution as the “only pathway to a…
Latest Headlines
Corey Booker tells pro-Israel conference Jewish tradition supports independent Palestinian state
WASHINGTON— U.S. Sen. Cory Booker told the nation’s largest gathering of pro-Israel activists that their tradition demanded they support an independent Palestinian state alongside the Jewish one.Booker’s unambiguous support for the Jewish state brought participants at the American Israel Public Affairs Committee conference Monday to their feet, standing and cheering his calls for finally realizing Isaiah’s prophesy that swords would be beaten into plowshares and for Israel and the U.S. to be lights among all nations.He invoked Torah in calling for a two-state solution as the “only pathway to a... (more…)
Latest Headlines
This judge retired because Trump turned appeals courts into ‘a Politburo-like rubber stamp’
PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia immigration Judge Charles Honeyman had intended to work a few more years after turning 70, but grew disappointed with what he saw as Trump administration pressures on the courts.Among his concerns: unrealistic docket demands and quotas to quickly clear cases, a lack of concern for meaningful due process, and the continuing transformation of the immigration appeals bureau into “a Politburo-like rubber stamp.”“I love what I did,” Honeyman said in an interview, “but at some point I was just not comfortable.”He retired in January, planning to devote his time to writing,... (more…)
Latest Headlines
Facebook posts, secret videos among 31K documents in case against Olympian accused of shooting trainee
Secret recordings, Facebook postings and abuse complaints are among the 31,000 pieces of evidence lawyers have to sift through ahead of the trial of a former Olympian accused of shooting a woman twice in the cheston his upscale equestrian farm in Morris County.Michael Barisone appeared in court Monday as lawyers hashed out the thousands of pages of documents that lay at the heart of the case. Over 31,000 documents have been subpoenaed so far, and Barisone’s lawyer, Edward Bilinkas, said he anticipated receiving several thousand more.Monday’s hearing was an initial disposition conference for bo... (more…)