Coronavirus cases are rising faster in states that voted for Trump: Nate Silver

The novel coronavirus, not being sentient and knowing nothing about human ways, has no political affiliation and doesn’t discriminate between Democrats and Republicans as it spreads across the country.

However, according to statistical expert Nate Silver, the data so far indicate that the virus is spreading more readily in states that voted for President Donald Trump.

Here’s another interesting comparison. Yesterday, detected cases increased by 31% in Trump states as compared to 21% in Clinton states. https://t.co/IwPxTfnoeB — Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) March 26, 2020

While there is no definitive reason this is happening, one possible factor could be in the difference between Democratic and Republican governors’ political responses.

Plenty of Republican governors, like Mike DeWine (R-OH) and Larry Hogan (R-MD) have acted promptly and taken the necessary measures to restrict public gatherings and business as the virus has spread. However, a number of others haven’t been as quick. Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) has dragged his feet on shutting down public beaches, and is declining to issue a statewide shelter-in-place order. Meanwhile, Gov. Tate Reeves (R-MS) has gone so far as to ban city governments from enacting their own curfews and business restrictions.

Trump himself has repeatedly tried to downplay the severity of the situation, suggesting multiple times the virus would go away soon, and more recently urging states to lift their restrictions and let normal business activity resume despite medical advice.