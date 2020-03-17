Coronavirus cases prompt Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to activate the National Guard
Gov. Greg Abbott announced Tuesday that he is activating the Texas National Guard in response to the novel coronavirus outbreak in the state, which had at least 69 positive cases as of Tuesday morning.
Abbott’s announcement follows recently discovered instances of possible community spread in Webb, Tarrant, Matagorda and Brazoria counties, in addition to community spread identified earlier Montgomery and Dallas counties. On Sunday, Texas saw it’s first coronavirus-related death when a resident in his late 90s died in Matagorda County with a pending test result, which later came back positive.
In recent days, public schools and universities have shuttered classrooms and transitioned to online learning, some for the remainder of the semester, and Dallas and Harris County have closed bars and ended seated restaurant dining in the interest of social distancing.
The Texas National Guard was last activated during Hurricane Harvey, the 2017 disaster that devastated the Houston area.
Trump whines his critics aren’t ‘playing fair’ after reporter calls out his partisan attacks
During a press conference this morning to address the growing coronavirus health crisis, President Trump was asked by ABC's Jonathan Karl about his recent comments where he called on American's to "put politics aside, stop the partisanship, and unify together" to fight the spread of the virus. Karl then pointed to Trump's subsequent tweets where he attacked state governors and other public figures.
"Are you going to set the example for this?" Karl asked.
"I only do that when I have to respond ... and I will continue to do that," Trump replied. "If they're not gonna play fair -- because you know they have the media on their side and I don't, I just have me -- and if they're not gonna play fair, I'm gonna do that. If they are gonna play fair, there's gonna be nobody better than Donald Trump in terms of bipartisanship."
Inside the shocking pro-Trump Facebook group where first responders call coronavirus a hoax
In a 27,000-member private Facebook group for first responders who support President Donald Trump, firefighters and paramedics have posted thousands of comments in recent weeks downplaying the coronavirus pandemic that they are responsible for helping to handle.
Posts in the group, which is called IAFF Union Firefighters for Trump and has been endorsed by Trump, scoffed at the seriousness of the virus, echoing false assertions by Trump and his allies comparing it to the seasonal flu. “Every election year has a disease,” read one meme, purporting to be written on a doctor’s office whiteboard. “This is a viral-pneumonia being hyped as The Black Plague before an election.”
US ‘only about 11 days behind’ repeating the coronavirus devastation being felt by Italy: Lab director
According to a report from Business Insider, federal health authorities in the U.S. have maybe a week to get their arms around how to deal with the coronavirus pandemic that is swiftly spreading throughout the country if they hope to avoid the fate of Italy which recently saw almost 370 virus-related deaths in just one day.
In interviews and writings, health experts are raising alarms at the slow pace of mitigating the expansion of the virus that is bringing the country to a near halt.