Coronavirus crisis could be ‘watershed moment’ for WFH — working from home — if employers pull it off right
The Great Work-From-Home Experiment is upon us.Not just for a day or two, but potentially for weeks, if COVID-19 concerns shut down offices or authorities announce a preemptive lockdown.How it goes, especially at ill-prepared companies that now face trial-by-fire, could determine if remote working gets adopted more broadly long-term — with potential ramifications for office space, commute patterns, how people balance their work and personal lives and where people opt to live.“I think this is a watershed moment in terms of wider acceptance and implementation of work-from-home,” said Philippe We…
Trump’s lethal lies: We don’t yet know the truth about all the damage he’s done — and undoing it will be a long term process
Donald Trump has responded to a public health emergency affecting the entire American public with a startling combination of ignorance, arrogance and total incompetence. His two closest advisers, Stephen Miller and Jared Kushner, are a white supremacist and real-estate plutocrat, respectively, with no expertise in public health, viral biology or epidemiology.
Trump has commanded that scientists and other experts whom he deems insufficiently loyal should be systematically purged from the federal government. As part of his racist vendetta against Barack Obama's administration, federal programs designed to help prevent pandemics and other diseases, both in America and around the world, were terminated. Because Donald Trump and other Republicans have no conception of the public good, the federal government has been hollowed out, leaving it crippled in its ability to respond to a large-scale public crisis such as the coronavirus pandemic.
The Fed will have to do a lot more than cut rates to zero to stop Wall Street’s coronavirus panic
The Federal Reserve is 0 for 2 in its fight against Wall Street’s coronavirus panic, seeming to confirm perceptions of the central bank’s impotence.
The Fed’s first attempt to calm thing down – a half-point surprise rate cut on March 3 – failed because markets knew the Fed was almost out of ammunition on rate cuts. Its second effort on March 15 – a full percentage point cut in a very rare weekend action – failed because, well, the Fed actually is out of ammunition.