Coronavirus-curing toothpaste? $100 for toilet paper? Anxiety over spread of disease ignites a rush of virus-related scams
PHILADELPHIA — No, chewing garlic pills or drinking colloidal silver won’t help you stave off the coronavirus. Legitimate doctors won’t send emails in broken English claiming to have treated your sick relatives and demanding thousands of dollars in return. And no one, state and federal authorities say, should be charging as much as $10 for a roll of toilet paper.But just as the spread of the coronavirus has sparked a collective wave of national anxiety, a litany of price-gougers, snake-oil salesmen, email phishers and scammers is emerging just as quickly to exploit it.Their tactics are not new…
‘People need to wake up.’ A skeptical rural US lacks resources for coronavirus fight
Roxine Poznich says she won’t close her used book shop in Fort Scott, Kansas, until someone makes her.The 73-year-old proprietor worked in the lab at the town’s hospital for decades. But that job vanished when Mercy Hospital closed its doors two years ago. She now relies on the bookstore income for grocery money, she said.Like many who live away from the country’s large population centers, Poznich says she isn’t too worried about the coronavirus. But she said the lack of a hospital in the southeast Kansas town of 7,800 will exacerbate any local outbreak.“I think it will make a big difference,”... (more…)
France to use helicopters, drones to enforce virus restrictions
France is calling up helicopters and drones to boost the government's attempts to keep people in their homes, police officials said Saturday.
"The helicopters will give us a larger vision and a panoramic view of the situation in real time to help guide the patrols on the ground," a national gendarmerie source said.
One helicopter was already in use on Saturday, hovering above major Paris parks to ensure that confinement rules were respected.
Later Saturday, a French navy helicopter-carrier was on the way to Toulon on the south coast of France to evacuate coronavirus patients from the Mediterranean island of Corsica to hospitals in nearby Marseille.