Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Coronavirus economy’ springing up as companies stand to profit from fear

Published

1 min ago

on

The worldwide outbreak of coronavirus has sent stocks into a tumble, with many industries that involve travel, hospitality, or public recreation bracing to lose billions of dollars.

On the flipside, however, some industries stand to profit from the chaos and uncertainty — and on Thursday, Axios reported on who some of the beneficiaries will be.

“Peloton, whose home exercise bikes save people trips to germ-laden gyms, briefly saw its shares spike amid the broader market’s sell-off,” said the report. “B&G Foods, which makes long-lasting pantry goods including B&M canned beans and Cream of Wheat, has caught relative favor with investors, as has comfort food producer J.M. Smucker, which makes peanut butter and jelly.” And “Clorox’s bleach and disinfectant wipes are being piled into shopping carts across the country.”

ADVERTISEMENT

There is also a demand for medical face masks that far outstrips supply — even though experts have repeatedly said wearing a face mask is pointless unless you yourself have coronavirus.

All of this means that many retailers are seeing their business booming.

“Instead of one 8-hour shift, retailers are adding a 2nd or 3rd shift to do 24-hour around the clock deliveries to get products people need for maximum safety,” said retail consultant Burt Flickinger.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

Trump believes coronavirus will ‘help’ him in November — and has been coordinating with task force on political response

Published

33 mins ago

on

March 5, 2020

By

President Donald Trump and his allies see the coronavirus as a political winner for them.

While the administration has already faced criticism for its handling of the outbreak, two sources say the president himself has joked that critics would be "so surprised" that the outbreak might actually "help, not hurt" his re-election campaign because of his team's "terrific" response, reported The Daily Beast.

Trump's view is widely shared among his closest associates, and his campaign has already honed that belief into a political weapon.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Don’t allow bitterness over the Democratic primaries to re-elect Donald Trump — that’s exactly what he wants

Published

37 mins ago

on

March 5, 2020

By

Democracy is the worst form of government — except for all the others. The Age of Trump has once again shown this observation to be true.

America is a failing democracy. A reality TV show character became president by peddling lies, racism, bigotry, misogyny, ignorance, cruelty and fake populism to angry, resentful and nihilistic white voters. Trump lost the popular vote to Hillary Clinton by nearly 3 million, but still wound up in the White House because of an antiquated Electoral College system — and quite likely because of outside interference from a hostile nation.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

After Super Tuesday, expect greater Russian election interference amped up by Trump

Published

1 hour ago

on

March 5, 2020

By

The day before Super Tuesday, all the nation’s top security agencies issued a joint statement warning that “foreign actors continue to try to … cause confusion and create doubt in our system.”This should hardly have been surprising since intelligence officials and the FBI have been publicly warning that Russia is waging “information warfare” to fan U.S. political divisions and undermine trust in the 2020 elections.Yet, on Super Tuesday, President Donald Trump was tweeting about the “phony Russia Witch Hunt” and the “Mueller Scam,” Robert Mueller’s investigation that detailed the Kremlin electi... (more…)

Continue Reading
 
 
LEARN MORE
close-image