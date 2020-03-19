Coronavirus is fostering a culture of no touching — a psychologist explains why that’s a problem
Touch has profound benefits for human beings. But over the last few decades, people have becomeincreasingly cautious about socially touching others for a range of reasons. With the novel coronavirus spreading, this is bound to get worse. People have already started avoiding shaking hands. And the British queen was seen wearing gloves as a precautionnot to contract the virus.The coronavirus could very well have long-term implications for how hands-on we are – reinforcing already existing perceptions that touch should be avoided.Why is touch so important? It helps us share how we feel about othe…
North Carolina is a delegate prize on Super Tuesday. But it’s a complicated one
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Only two states have more Democratic delegates at stake than North Carolina on Super Tuesday. But who will get them?Well, it’s complicated.— It depends not just on how many votes a candidate gets but where he or she gets them.— In a sense, candidates still in the race will be competing with those who’ve dropped out.— And regardless of the primary outcome, so-called automatic delegates — once known as superdelegates — can support whoever they want.“Of course it’s complicated,” said University of Virginia political scientist Larry Sabato. “It doesn’t have to be that complicated... (more…)
Swing State poll shows Trump beating every Democrat in Wisconsin
A new swing state poll released Thursday shows President Donald Trump beating every Democratic candidate in a head-to-head match-up in Wisconsin, but trailing behind in Michigan and Pennsylvania.In Wisconsin, Trump leads each candidate 7-11%:Trump/former Vice President Joe Biden — 49% to 42%Trump/billionaire Mike Bloomberg – 49% to 41%Trump/former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg — 49% to 41%Trump/Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minnesota) — 50% to 39%Trump/Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vermont) — 50% to 43%Trump/Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Massachusetts) — 51% to 41%In Pennsylvania, Trump trails the candidates by... (more…)