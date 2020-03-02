Coronavirus patient visited Texas mall and hotel before positive test sends her back to quarantine

An evacuee from China who tested “weakly positive” for the coronavirus visited a Texas mall and stayed in a hotel before returning to quarantine.

The woman spent a little more than 12 hours in San Antonio over the weekend after she was released from quarantine, but returned when she tested positive for the virus, reported the San Antonio Express-News.

ADVERTISEMENT

The patient had been in isolation for several weeks at a medical facility in the city after arriving by a State Department-chartered plane from Wuhan, China, and she was the only one of the initial 91 evacuees from Wuhan who tested positive for COVID-19.

She had not symptoms when she was discharged, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and had tested negative over two consecutive days.

But the results of a subsequent sample were found to be weakly positive after she had left the medical facility, and she was asked to return as a precaution.

The woman stayed at a Holiday Inn hotel near the airport after her initial release, and she took a hotel shuttle to North Star Mall from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, according to local health officials.

She browsed in shops but spent very little time in any of the stores and did not interact much with anyone, and the woman ate alone at the food court.

ADVERTISEMENT

Health officials have identified 18 people at the Texas Center for Infectious Disease and three people at the hotel as potential exposures, and all of them are considered low risk except for two workers at the medical facility, who are considered medium risk.

Health officials recommended that the mall’s management conduct a deep cleaning.

Mayor Ron Nirenberg said the lapse was “unacceptable,” and he asked that 122 evacuees from a Diamond Princess cruise ship be tested a third time before they were released from quarantine.