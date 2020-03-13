Coronavirus pushes hospitals to share information about stocks of protective gear
Masks, gloves and other equipment are crucial as health care workers face the COVID-19 outbreak. There isa strategic national stockpile that the U.S. government controls — but no one knows what, beyond that stockpile, is available in the private sector.Some hospitals have a surplus of the protective equipment and some not enough. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is working on a system that would track the inventory across the U.S.The big hurdle isn’t the technology. The issue is getting hospitals comfortable sharing information about their preparedness — information that, until n…
‘Close our eyes and pray isn’t a strategy’: Harvard physician blames Trump for sports and school cancellations
A public health expert laid blame for the cancelations of schools, sports and other public events squarely at the feet of President Donald Trump.
Dr. Ashish Jha, a physician and professor of international health at Harvard Medical School, told MSNBC's "Morning Joe" that these "extraordinary" measures were necessary now because the Trump administration had failed to respond adequately at the start of the coronavirus outbreak.
"Things really are a mess, and the problem is, we have 1,500 cases, 1,600 cases -- that's who we have identified," Jha said. "My best guess -- and this is a guess because I don't know, we're not doing testing -- but my best guess is maybe 10,000 or more Americans are infected. We can't identify who they are, we can't take care of them and we can't, you know, use a testing-based strategy to get ahead of this virus."
Worldwide sports collapse piles pressure on Olympics
The collapse of sports events worldwide over the rapidly spreading new coronavirus heaped pressure on the Tokyo Olympics on Friday as US President Donald Trump suggested delaying the Games by a year.
Formula One's Australian Grand Prix and The Players Championship, one of golf's most prestigious events, were the latest to fall in a period when the virus has laid waste to the sporting calendar.
Football's Premier League, with a worldwide audience of billions, is also in question after Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and Chelsea midfielder were confirmed to have the disease.
Pentagon ‘wishes to reconsider’ awarding JEDI contract to Microsoft
The US Department of Defense said Thursday it wants to reconsider its decision to award a multi-billion-dollar military cloud computing contract to Microsoft in a bidding process Amazon claims was tainted by politics.
A judge last month issued an order at Amazon's request temporarily blocking the US military from starting work on the Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure contract, or JEDI.
In a filing late Thursday in a federal court, government attorneys asked for the matter to be "remanded," or sent back, to the Pentagon "for 120 days to reconsider certain aspects of the challenged agency decision."