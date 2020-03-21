Coronavirus threatens the lives of rural hospitals already stretched to the breaking point
Rural hospitals may not be able to keep their doors open as the coronavirus pandemic saps their cash, their CEOs warn, just as communities most need them.As the coronavirus sweeps across the United States, all hospitals are facing cancellations of doctor visits and procedures by a terrified populace — profitable services that usually help fund hospitals. Meanwhile, the institutions also find themselves needing to pay higher prices for personal protective equipment such as face masks and other gear that’s in short supply. Vice President Mike Pence called on hospitals nationwide Wednesday to del…
1,000 meals for seniors and counting: Meet the coronavirus guardian angels with a grill
The owners say business is down 80 to 90 percent at the Antika Grill, a Mediterranean restaurant in Montclair that is suffering like so many other eateries as the coronavirus spreads.Chef Fady Ghazal, however, doesn’t flinch at the staggering losses. Neither do George and Nancy Amir, who are co-owners with him. Ghazal and George Amir, childhood friends from Lebanon, know what it’s like to struggle and grow up poor in a country of constant conflict.So, when the coronavirus hit, it made them think about senior citizens, among the most vulnerable in this health crisis, and how they might be havin... (more…)
Mitch McConnell aide implicated in stock market moves during coronavirus’ early days
According to a Saturday morning report from Politico, a senior aide to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) has now been implicated in the growing scandal of lawmakers who made suspicious stock market trades just as the government was becoming aware of the growing threat of the coronavirus pandemic.
The report notes that "Scott Sloofman, a top communications aide in Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s office, purchased stock in a company that could wind up being instrumental in the fight against the coronavirus in late January: Moderna, Inc., which is now testing the first vaccine for the disease in Washington state."
Country music legend Kenny Rogers dies at 81
Country music legend Kenny Rogers, whose career spanned six decades, has died at the age of 81, his family said late Friday.
"Rogers passed away peacefully at home from natural causes under the care of hospice and surrounded by his family," they said in a statement.
The family said they were planning a small private service "out of concern for the national COVID-19 emergency."
Kenny Rogers left an indelible mark on the history of American music.
"His songs have endeared music lovers and touched the lives of millions around the world," said the statement posted by his representative Keith Hagan.