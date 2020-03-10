Coronavirus: Top US universities move classes online
Major American universities — including Harvard, Princeton and Columbia — have been forced to cancel classes because of the coronavirus and move lessons online, affecting tens of thousands of students.
The US government has refrained from imposing an official ban so the often privately run institutions are each grappling with how best to deal with the fast-moving outbreak.
Ahead of the start of spring break at the end of this week, Harvard on Tuesday announced it would transition to having all classes online by Monday 23 March.
The university, located in Cambridge, Massachusets, asked its 36,000 graduate and undergraduate students not to return to campus after the spring recess and to continue studying remotely “until further notice.”
“The goal of these changes is to minimize the need to gather in large groups,” Harvard president Lawrence Bacow said in a statement posted on the university’s website.
Without going quite so far, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), also based in Cambridge, canceled all gatherings likely to attract at least 150 people until May 15.
Classes with 150 or more students will move online, starting this week, it added.
In New York, Columbia, New York University and Fordham have all announced that they are switching to remote learning.
Princeton University in New Jersey said it would move all lectures and seminars online from March 23 to at least April 5, as it cancelled events of more than 100 people.
On the other side of the country, in California, at least five universities, including Berkeley and Stanford, have suspended all or most of their in-person classes.
A spokesperson for the American Council of Education (ACE) said it was “impossible to say” how many schools and students had been affected because “the situation changes all the time.”
ACE president Ted Mitchell told the Los Angeles Times the coronavirus was “probably the greatest short-term challenge facing higher education in a generation.”
© 2020 AFP
Breaking Banner
Expectant mom in quarantine ranks Trump among her top coronavirus worries: ‘I have no faith in the current administration’
Jessica Speigel has a lot of worries on her mind.
She's six months pregnant with a baby with a rare heart defect, and now the Seattle-area tech worker has placed herself into quarantine to avoid contact with the coronavirus outbreak sweeping across her state, reported the Seattle Times.
One of the last things she needs to worry about is President Donald Trump's handling of the health crisis, but that's chief among the 39-year-old mother-to-be's concerns.
Breaking Banner
The View’s Meghan McCain goes off on Trump for being so stupid about the coronavirus
"The View" co-host Meghan McCain joined her colleagues in trashing President Donald Trump for his dismissal of the coronavirus as a threat.
The show opened with the women talking about Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) being delivered some instant karma. At the end of last week, Gaetz mocked the coronavirus by walking around the U.S. Capitol in a gas mask. Now he's under self-quarantine because he came in contact with someone infected with the virus.
In between his gas mask incident, Gaetz also traveled with President Donald Trump on Air Force One. Trump has already indicated he's concerned that reporters will get the disease intentionally and give it to him on the plane. The president didn't comment about his interactions with a CPAC attendee who has been diagnosed with coronavirus or contact with Matt Gaetz. Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA) is also under self-quarantine after contact with a coronavirus person. He too, shook the president's hand.
Coronavirus: Top US universities move classes online
Major American universities -- including Harvard, Princeton and Columbia -- have been forced to cancel classes because of the coronavirus and move lessons online, affecting tens of thousands of students.
The US government has refrained from imposing an official ban so the often privately run institutions are each grappling with how best to deal with the fast-moving outbreak.
Ahead of the start of spring break at the end of this week, Harvard on Tuesday announced it would transition to having all classes online by Monday 23 March.
The university, located in Cambridge, Massachusets, asked its 36,000 graduate and undergraduate students not to return to campus after the spring recess and to continue studying remotely "until further notice."