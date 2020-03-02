Corralling hard-to-reach voters with traveling voting machines
LOS ANGELES — Instrumental string music filtered into the sprawling multipurpose room, where a dozen people rolled their hips, stretched their arms and twisted from side to side. Nearby, small groups of women huddled over elaborate needlepoint embroidery while men and women shuffled dominoes and mahjong tiles at game tables.A crowd formed outside an adjoining room of the AltaMed Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) center in Chinatown, where several seniors, some using canes, walkers and wheelchairs, lined up in chairs. They chatted excitedly in English and Spanish about Tuesda…
Super Tuesday is upon us: Democrats must unite or surrender to authoritarianism
After 10 Democratic Party presidential primary debates and a series of small-state primary elections, Super Tuesday is almost here. It is a rich prize: in 14 states and one U.S. territory, 1,357 delegates for the Democratic convention — more than one-third of the total — will be decided. Despite Joe Biden's big win in South Carolina on Saturday, it's entirely possible that after the Super Tuesday votes are counted Sen. Bernie Sanders will be the de facto Democratic Party 2020 presidential nominee.
Campaign debates are supposed to help educate the public so that they can make well-informed decisions about a given race and various candidates. This complex decision is often reduced down to the basic question: "Who won?"
Here’s what you need to know about ‘Super Tuesday’
Americans eager to know which Democrat will face President Donald Trump in November's election may have a clearer view after "Super Tuesday" -- sure to be a defining moment in the race.
Four of the country's 50 states have already voted, but March 3 is the biggest day of the entire presidential primary process, with tens of millions of Americans eligible to cast ballots.
It could be a turning point when frontrunner Bernie Sanders secures an insurmountable lead -- or former vice president Joe Biden secures a dramatic comeback.
Success on Super Tuesday requires a tremendous ground game, top-notch fundraising and serious momentum.
California voters still feeling the Bern
Bernie Sanders is heading into California's primary on Tuesday as the clear favorite among Democrats, enjoying a massive lead over his competitors, notably among young voters and Latinos.
A win in the liberal stronghold that has 415 delegates -- the largest number of any state -- would give the 78-year-old Vermont senator a formidable advantage in the overall race for the Democratic nomination.
Political observers say his appeal in California has only grown since the last presidential election, in large part because he has not wavered on his signature issues, including health care, income inequality and student debt.