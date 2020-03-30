Country music star Joe Diffie dies of coronavirus
Joe Diffie, a Grammy award-winning country music singer who had several chart-topping hits in the 1990s, has died of coronavirus. He was 61.
Diffie’s death was announced on his Facebook page, which said he died on Sunday “from complications of coronavirus.”
His death came just two days after he had announced that he had tested positive for the virus and was receiving medical care.
“My family and I are asking for privacy at this time,” he said. “We want to remind the public and all my fans to be vigilant, cautious and careful during this pandemic.”
Diffie, who was from Oklahoma, had several hit songs during the 1990s including “Pickup Man,” “Prop Me Up Beside the Jukebox (If I Die)” and “John Deere Green.”
His first album, “A Thousand Winding Roads,” was released in 1990 and including his hit song “Home.”
Nearly 137,000 people have tested positive for coronavirus in the United States and there have been more than 2,400 deaths.
Postponed Tokyo Olympics to open July 23 next year
The Tokyo Olympics will begin on July 23 next year, organisers said on Monday, after the coronavirus forced the historic decision to postpone the Games until 2021.
"The Olympics will be held from July 23 to August 8, 2021. The Paralympics will be held from August 24 to September 5," Tokyo 2020 chief Yoshiro Mori told reporters at a hastily arranged news conference.
Only hours earlier, Mori had said he expected a decision from the International Olympic Committee (IOC) during the course of the week.
The Tokyo 2020 Olympics were due to open on July 24 this year and run for 16 days, but the coronavirus pandemic forced the first peace-time postponement of the Games.
Breaking Banner
‘She’s a sick puppy’: Trump goes off the rails attacking Pelosi in Fox News coronavirus update
President Donald Trump railed at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi during a phone interview with Fox News.
The president called in to "Fox & Friends," which he regularly watches and promotes on his Twitter feed, and complained that Pelosi had criticized his response to the coronavirus crisis.
"She’s a sick puppy, in my opinion," Trump told the hosts. "She has a lot of problems."
Trump pushed the emerging Republican attack that claims Democrats were too distracted by impeachment to respond to the COVID-19 threat in its early stages.
Breaking Banner
Don’t believe the polls — Trump is killing his re-election chances with his pandemic floundering: columnist
According to longtime political observer David Leonhardt, Donald Trump's chances of being re-elected are diminishing every day as the economy continues to crash and Americans are dying because of the COVID-19 pandemic despite "snapshot polls" saying voters are still supportive of him.
Writing for the New York Times, the columnist notes that the full horrors of what is now occurring won't fully be revealed for months to come -- and for Trump, the resulting damage may be too much to overcome in November when voters head to the polls.