Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Coward as usual’: Marco Rubio goes down in flames trying to undermine media’s coronavirus reporting

Published

10 mins ago

on

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) tried to play both sides of the partisan split on coronavirus — and got blasted as a “coward.”

The Florida Republican admitted the viral outbreak was not a “conspiracy to hurt the president,” as Trump has hinted and conservative broadcasters have suggested, but in the next breath blamed the media for overhyping the risks.

ADVERTISEMENT

“#COVID19 is NOT part of a conspiracy to hurt the President. It is a real threat that will disrupt our economy & our daily lives,” Rubio tweeted. “But at a time when we need people to believe truth the media is undermining its credibility with many by covering this as a partisan political issue.”

Other social media users bashed Rubio for undercutting his own argument, even as some GOP lawmakers self-quarantine after exposure to the virus at the CPAC event.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

America needs to talk about the new book that says lacking a college degree might kill you

Published

2 mins ago

on

March 10, 2020

By

One thing that’s been really striking about the long-running (too-long-running?) series of Democratic presidential debates is how many hours have been spent jawboning about universal health care plans like “Medicare for All” and how little time has been spent debating something else that could save tens of thousands of American lives.That thing is universal higher education, which — unfortunately — is often simplified by friend and foe alike into “free college.”OK, so most people agree that it should be easier and less expensive to attend college, in an economy where a diploma is frequently de... (more…)

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Coward as usual’: Marco Rubio goes down in flames trying to undermine media’s coronavirus reporting

Published

9 mins ago

on

March 10, 2020

By

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) tried to play both sides of the partisan split on coronavirus -- and got blasted as a "coward."

The Florida Republican admitted the viral outbreak was not a "conspiracy to hurt the president," as Trump has hinted and conservative broadcasters have suggested, but in the next breath blamed the media for overhyping the risks.

"#COVID19 is NOT part of a conspiracy to hurt the President. It is a real threat that will disrupt our economy & our daily lives," Rubio tweeted. "But at a time when we need people to believe truth the media is undermining its credibility with many by covering this as a partisan political issue."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘Now or never’: Ex-Trump official warns president time is running out to stop virus ‘burning out of control’

Published

13 mins ago

on

March 10, 2020

By

Tom Bossert, who served as a homeland security adviser to President Donald Trump during the first two years of his administration, is warning the president that time is running short to stop the coronavirus from becoming a major health crisis in the United States.

Writing in the Washington Post, Bossert argues that the time is "now or never" to stop coronavirus from "burning out of control" in the United States.

Continue Reading
 
 