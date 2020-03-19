Cruise ships could become floating hospitals, Trump says
Cruise ships could be converted into floating hospitals to treat cases of the novel coronavirus, US President Donald Trump said Thursday.
Micky Arison, the chairman of Carnival Corporation, which operates Carnival Cruise Line, “made the offer, it was a generous offer,” Trump said during a press conference.
“He said that he has some ships that would be ideally suited for what we are doing,” the president said, since the ships are “big and have a lot of rooms.”
“If we should need ships, a lot of rooms, they’ll be docked at New York and Los Angeles and San Francisco and different places.”
Carnival is the world’s leading cruise line.
Faced with an explosion of COVID-19 cases and a need to free up hospital beds, the US government moved Wednesday to dispatch the navy’s 1,000-room USNS Comfort hospital ship to New York, one of the worst-hit states in the country.
It is not yet clear when the ship will arrive at the New York city harbor.
As well as the Comfort, Trump has said that the USNS Mercy hospital ship would also be deployed.
The governors of California and Washington state quickly called for it to be dispatched to their shores.
The cruise industry was plunged into crisis since the start of the pandemic, when several ships were forced to lock down, with passengers and crew prevented from disembarking after coronavirus cases were confirmed onboard.
Trump announced on March 13 that major cruise lines would suspend trips from US ports for 30 days in response to the pandemic.
Brutal new ad contrasts Trump’s coronavirus happy talk with accelerating number of US infections
President Donald Trump spent the past six weeks furiously trying to downplay the threat of the coronavirus to the United States, even as medical experts warned that it was a mounting crisis.
Now Republicans for the Rule of Law, a group of anti-Trump conservatives who backed the president's impeachment, has released a new ad that contrasts the president's happy talk about the threat of the virus with an ever-accelerating number of confirmed infections in the United States.
Insiders fear a ‘purge’ after Trump loyalist abruptly fires acting head of the National Counterterrorism Center: report
There is a fear that President Donald Trump's firing ax will have consequences as he's dealing with the crisis of the coronavirus outbreak.
A Washington Post report revealed that the acting director of the National Counterterrorism Center was fired late Wednesday night, and it could be part of a significant purge from Trump to get rid of career professionals. The office was set up after the Sept. 11 attacks to help protect the nation.
Coronavirus: Lime removes scooters in US, other countries
Transport company Lime is pulling its electric scooters from nearly two dozen countries, including the United States, as the new coronavirus spreads worldwide.
In a statement released on Wednesday, the company said it was pulling the popular scooters from most of Europe, including Spain, France and Austria and was maintaining service in other countries including Australia and South Korea.
In the US, where the company operates in nearly 20 states, all services will be suspended, it added.
"The COVID-19 virus is an unprecedented challenge facing cities and communities around the world," said Brad Bao, the chief executive and founder of Lime.