Crushed by a hospital bill? Here’s how to stand up for yourself
The cost of medical treatment depleted Frances Edwards’ savings after she was diagnosed with stage 3 melanoma in October 2016 — even though she has insurance.In early 2019, she owed $6,400 in out-of-pocket charges for her first two cancer treatments of the year, and she knew there was no way she could pay.“I was like, ‘Oh, my God, how am I going to do this?’” recalls Edwards, 74, who lives in Cambria, on California’s Central Coast, and drives 450 miles round trip every five weeks for treatment at the University of Southern California’s Norris Comprehensive Cancer Centerin Los Angeles.She discu…
The Boy Scouts of America, decades of sexual abuse and an inevitable bankruptcy
Thousands of former Boy Scouts and their parents are now wondering how an organization with nearly $1 billion in net assets and over $200 million in annual revenues can go bankrupt. Was it financial mismanagement that led to this bankruptcy filing? No, the Boy Scouts of America has done a very good job of managing its assets. Another kind of malfeasance led us to this place.Since its founding in 1910, the Boy Scouts of America has been targeted by criminal pedophiles seeking access to boys. For the same reason that Scouting is popular with boys, it is popular with criminals that want to prey o... (more…)
Pet advocates give tips on keeping pets safe from COVID-19
With the nation focused on COVID-19, the novel coronavirus that has infected more than 100,000 people that we know of and killed almost 3,500 around the world, many have become nervous about what it means for our beloved pets.The first thing to know, says Elena Bicker, executive director of Tony La Russa’s Animal Rescue Foundation in Walnut Creek, is that there is no evidence that companion animals can spread the disease.There also is no evidence that pets are becoming infected, although it’s wise to keep your pets away from people who have contracted COVID-19. A dog in Hong Kong apparently te... (more…)
Internet ‘celebrates’ two-week anniversary of ‘America’s worst financial adviser’ Larry Kudlow claiming Coronavirus ‘contained’
It's two weeks to the day since President Donald Trump's top economic advisor Larry Kudlow was trotted out before the cameras at the White House and told America that the administration had almost totally "contained" the coronavirus.
“We have contained this,” Kudlow told his former news network, CNBC. “I won’t say airtight, but pretty close to airtight. We have done a good job in the United States.”
The U.S. has “contained” the coronavirus, NEC Director Larry Kudlow says. “Pretty close to airtight.” https://t.co/LJKSIghL7q pic.twitter.com/mkRzCrHMM1