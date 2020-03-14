Deadspin relaunches as sports leagues shut down over coronavirus
CHICAGO — Deadspin, the irreverent sports website that was shut down by an exodus of New York staffers in October, quietly relaunched in Chicago Friday, just as many pro and college sports came to a dead stop over coronavirus fears.The website had planned to begin publishing in full on Monday, but opted for a softer and smaller launch in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.“We are starting a little smaller than we had hoped, but that will change soon,” Editor-in-Chief Jim Rich said in a Thursday post on the Deadspin website announcing the relaunch.Rich, a former editor-in-chief of the Tribune Pu…
Australian medical team makes mercy dash for American in Antarctica
An American requiring emergency medical treatment has been flown from Antarctica to New Zealand in a mercy dash in "challenging" winter conditions, the Australian Antarctic Division said Saturday.
The US Antarctic Program called Australia for help on Friday and a medical team was flown from Hobart in Tasmania to the US McMurdo base in East Antarctica to pick up the man and fly him to Christchurch in New Zealand.
Authorities in all three countries, citing medical confidentiality, refused to disclose details of the person other than that they were an "expeditioner" and there were "no public health concerns".
New Zealand tells overseas arrivals to self-isolate for 14 days
International visitors to New Zealand must self-isolate for 14 days upon arrival to help slow the spread of the new coronavirus, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Saturday.
Ardern said the "unprecedented and far-reaching" measure would come into effect from midnight Sunday and affect all inbound travellers except those from Pacific island nations.
She said remote New Zealand had been relatively unscathed by coronavirus so far, with six confirmed cases and no fatalities, but the evidence showed the numbers would inevitably rise in the face of a global pandemic.
"But the scale of how many cases we get and how fast we get them is something we should do as much as we can to slow," she told reporters.
Breaking Banner
‘Disaster socialism’: Will coronavirus crisis finally change how Americans see the safety net?
Diana Hernandez has one foot in the Ivy League, where she’s an assistant professor of sociomedical sciences at Columbia University’s Mailman School of Public Health, and another in the grittier streets of the South Bronx, the mostly working-class area where she lives. Walking down a Bronx boulevard the other day, she witnessed scenes much different from the TV news version of the coronavirus crisis, where suburbanites stuff payloads of squeezably soft toilet paper and price-gouged Purell in the back of luxury SUVs.Instead, Hernandez wrote that she witnessed Bronx shoppers at her local Dollar T... (more…)