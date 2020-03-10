Deer, bear and everywhere: Animals move into the city
SEATTLE — Mark Jordan works his way down a muddy forest slope, cutting through ferns and a small stream. The Seattle University professor and a pair of students slowly approach a trail camera they’ve set up to record wildlife.Jordan and his team aren’t in the backcountry. They’re in Westcrest Park, in an urban Seattle neighborhood near a state highway, surrounded by restaurants, businesses and schools. Their work is part of the Urban Carnivore Project, which tracks wildlife in the Seattle area to help residents and local leaders understand their animal neighbors.The project — which includes an…
Latest Headlines
What’s the best Obama center outcome? Revival of Chicago’s South Side without displacement
Neighborhood sentiment toward the proposed Obama Presidential Center in Jackson Park on Chicago’s South Side is not monolithic.Many thirst for the kind of economic turbocharge that the center promises. Others worry that the economic growth sparked by the center, if it happens, will lead to gentrification that displaces families rooted in those neighborhoods for generations. Some don’t want it in Jackson Park because they say it would ruin a venerated city park.We recall how former President Barack Obama summed up the disconnect when pitching the center during an appearance at McCormick Place i... (more…)
Breaking Banner
‘Coward as usual’: Marco Rubio goes down in flames trying to undermine media’s coronavirus reporting
Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) tried to play both sides of the partisan split on coronavirus -- and got blasted as a "coward."
The Florida Republican admitted the viral outbreak was not a "conspiracy to hurt the president," as Trump has hinted and conservative broadcasters have suggested, but in the next breath blamed the media for overhyping the risks.
"#COVID19 is NOT part of a conspiracy to hurt the President. It is a real threat that will disrupt our economy & our daily lives," Rubio tweeted. "But at a time when we need people to believe truth the media is undermining its credibility with many by covering this as a partisan political issue."
2020 Election
Why the US still hasn’t had a woman president
Estonia, Singapore, Ethiopia and Finland – these are some of the 21 countries currently governed by a female president or prime minister.
Yet a woman president of the U.S. still remains only a hypothetical.
The 2020 Democratic nomination contest originally featured six women candidates, a record number. But the most prominent female candidates for the Democratic nomination – Kamala Harris, Elizabeth Warren and Amy Klobuchar – have all dropped out, and the focus of the race has narrowed to two males.