Quantcast
Connect with us

Dem Leader warns House GOP could scuttle quick passage of coronavirus stimulus bill

Published

25 mins ago

on

On Thursday, House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD) issued a floor update warning that Friday’s passage of the stimulus bill could be more complicated than previously envisioned.

Specifically, he noted that at least some of the House Republicans returning to D.C. for the vote may object to a voice vote passage, meaning there would need to be a full roll call.

ADVERTISEMENT

The $2 trillion stimulus bill is not particularly controversial. It has the backing of the bipartisan congressional leadership and President Donald Trump, and passed the Senate 96-0. However, at least some members, like Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY), have threatened to hold up the bill over spending objections.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Did Trump's inaction make the coronavirus outbreak worse?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Trump whines about 3 Dem governors during Fox News appearance with Sean Hannity

Published

6 mins ago

on

March 26, 2020

By

President Donald Trump lashed out at Democrats during a Thursday evening appearance on Fox News.

Speaking with Sean Hannity, after postponing a call on the COVID-19 crisis with China, Trump blasted Democrats who have criticized his ineffective response to the coronavirus pandemic.

First, Trump lashed out at Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY).

Hannity is now attacking Andrew Cuomo, accusing him of fear mongering and complaining. He goes on to mock him for asking for ventilators pic.twitter.com/uGCcM1I0qD

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Here is how the COVID-19 coronavirus crisis has impacted sports across the world

Published

16 mins ago

on

March 26, 2020

By

The Tokyo Olympics and Euro 2020 have both fallen victim to the spread of the coronavirus pandemic with global sports coming to a complete standstill.

Here, AFP Sport looks at the events impacted by the virus which had killed more than 23,000 people around the world at 1900GMT Thursday.

TOKYO OLYMPICS

-- The International Olympic Committee issued a joint statement with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzu Abe on Tuesday postponing the Tokyo Games until next year. Only two days earlier, IOC president Thomas Bach insisted time was on his side as he gave himself up to four weeks to reach a decision.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Dem Leader warns House GOP could scuttle quick passage of coronavirus stimulus bill

Published

25 mins ago

on

March 26, 2020

By

On Thursday, House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD) issued a floor update warning that Friday's passage of the stimulus bill could be more complicated than previously envisioned.

Specifically, he noted that at least some of the House Republicans returning to D.C. for the vote may object to a voice vote passage, meaning there would need to be a full roll call.

Majority Leader Hoyer just sent a floor update for tomorrow advising members it's possible the stimulus bill won't pass by voice vote.

There's a reason House Republicans are flocking to DC: They know one of their own may object and force a roll call votehttps://t.co/mVEatehTcm

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image