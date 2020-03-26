Dem Leader warns House GOP could scuttle quick passage of coronavirus stimulus bill

On Thursday, House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD) issued a floor update warning that Friday’s passage of the stimulus bill could be more complicated than previously envisioned.

Specifically, he noted that at least some of the House Republicans returning to D.C. for the vote may object to a voice vote passage, meaning there would need to be a full roll call.

Majority Leader Hoyer just sent a floor update for tomorrow advising members it’s possible the stimulus bill won’t pass by voice vote. There’s a reason House Republicans are flocking to DC: They know one of their own may object and force a roll call votehttps://t.co/mVEatehTcm — Lindsey McPherson (@lindsemcpherson) March 27, 2020

The $2 trillion stimulus bill is not particularly controversial. It has the backing of the bipartisan congressional leadership and President Donald Trump, and passed the Senate 96-0. However, at least some members, like Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY), have threatened to hold up the bill over spending objections.

“Members are advised that it is possible this measure will not pass by voice vote,” Majority Leader Steny Hoyer’s office AND GOP Whip Scalise wrote in advisories to members tonight. — Alex Moe (@AlexNBCNews) March 27, 2020