Democrats should adopt regional primaries
The one thing we should all agree on after Super Tuesday is that the current system of choosing presidential nominees is a mess.It’s not working for California or the entire country.The Constitution does not specify the process for parties to pick their candidates. Congress has tried and failed multiple times to adopt a regional primary system. But there is nothing keeping party leaders from acting on their own, as Democrats did in 1972, when they set the rules for selecting delegates to their convention.They should now acknowledge the obvious: No state should keep having a disproportionate sa…
2020 Election
Harris County’s cascade of election day fumbles disproportionately affected communities of color
The last voters at Texas Southern University, a historically black university, ultimately spent nearly an entire workday waiting in line to cast their ballots, nearly five hours after polls closed.
From the sunlit atrium of the science building on campus, former Vice President Joe Biden asked Texas Southern University for an assist.
It was election day eve, and Biden was visiting the university just days after black voters in South Carolina had forcefully revived his presidential bid. That Biden had chosen to spend precious hours at Texas Southern ahead of Super Tuesday seemed to signal he hoped to make the historically black college and the community it represented a nexus between his last pivotal win and the next crucial test of his campaign.
2020 Election
Jill is ‘my Secret Service’ Biden jokes after wife tackles protestors
Joe Biden joked that wife Jill was his Secret Service protection after she fought off vegan protestors who stormed the stage as the former vice president was giving a victory speech to supporters.
"I'm probably the only candidate running for president whose wife is my Secret Service," the Democratic frontrunner said at a California fundraiser in Bel Air Wednesday night, a day after the incident in Los Angeles.
"Whoa, you don't screw around with a Philly girl, I'll tell you what," he said.
"I thought I heard on the news on the way over that that the committee in charge of Secret Service decided they have to start providing Secret Service for us.
2020 Election
The ominous signs of Super Tuesday: Voting system snafus and long lines should be a wake-up call for 2020
On the biggest day of the 2020 presidential season so far, Super Tuesday, America’s biggest new voting system—in Los Angeles County—widely frustrated voters and poll workers in its debut in a jurisdiction that’s more populous than 39 states.
Though the county had offered 11 days of early voting for the first time and spent millions to promote its new multilingual, user-friendly, part-paper and part-digital system, voters overwhelmed pinch points on Super Tuesday. Thus, as seen in other presidential contests in 2020, hours-long waits to vote repeatedly surfaced.