Democrats suspend in-person canvassing in key swing state of Wisconsin due to coronavirus
On Thursday, Wisconsin Democratic Party Chairman Ben Wikler announced a suspension of in-person canvassing, as a safety measure against coronavirus.
Wisconsin Democrats plan to shift their operations to virtual outreach.
Effective immediately, the Democratic Party of Wisconsin is ending all in-person canvassing and postponing in-person events. We are shifting to a fully virtual organizing operation to elect Jill Karofsky to the state Supreme Court on April 7, 26 days from now. #Coronavirus 1/ pic.twitter.com/RUBbQq2FyJ
— Ben Wikler (@benwikler) March 12, 2020
The move comes as Democrats seek to elect their preferred candidate to the officially nonpartisan Wisconsin Supreme Court race, Jill Karofsky, against incumbent Daniel Kelly, an appointee of former GOP Gov. Scott Walker. A victory in this race would shift the balance of the court from 5-2 conservative to 4-3.