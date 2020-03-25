DHS told that New York City morgues ‘are expected to reach capacity next week’: report

The Department of Homeland Security was given a grim report this week that morgues in New York City are filling up quickly and could reach their limit within several days.

Politico reports that DHS officials were briefed this week that “morgues in the city are expected to reach capacity next week” thanks to continued deaths from COVID-19 infections.

Should that happen, government officials tell Politico, the Department of Health and Human Services would activate the Disaster Mortuary Operational Response Teams (DMORT) to help the city ease the load by setting up temporary morgues.

Aja Worthy-Davis, a spokesperson for the New York City Office of the Chief Medical Examiner (OCME), tells Politico that the city should be able to keep a handle on the situation despite the projected increase in deaths from the virus.

“We have the ability to expand pretty dramatically,” she said. “If you look back at what we did during 9/11, we have the ability to create mobile stations that allow us to house bodies if we run out of space.”