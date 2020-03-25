Quantcast
Connect with us

DHS told that New York City morgues ‘are expected to reach capacity next week’: report

Published

1 min ago

on

The Department of Homeland Security was given a grim report this week that morgues in New York City are filling up quickly and could reach their limit within several days.

Politico reports that DHS officials were briefed this week that “morgues in the city are expected to reach capacity next week” thanks to continued deaths from COVID-19 infections.

ADVERTISEMENT

Should that happen, government officials tell Politico, the Department of Health and Human Services would activate the Disaster Mortuary Operational Response Teams (DMORT) to help the city ease the load by setting up temporary morgues.

Aja Worthy-Davis, a spokesperson for the New York City Office of the Chief Medical Examiner (OCME), tells Politico that the city should be able to keep a handle on the situation despite the projected increase in deaths from the virus.

“We have the ability to expand pretty dramatically,” she said. “If you look back at what we did during 9/11, we have the ability to create mobile stations that allow us to house bodies if we run out of space.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Did Trump's inaction make the coronavirus outbreak worse?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Damning timeline shows the White House is creating an ‘alternate reality’ where Trump is a competent leader: conservative columnist

Published

7 mins ago

on

March 25, 2020

By

Writing in The Bulwark this Wednesday, Tim Miller chronicled how President Trump "downplayed the threat of and ignored warnings" of the burgeoning threat of coronavirus in the early days of the outbreak. Despite the documented evidence of the White House initially attempting to minimize the threat, the Trump administration is trying to establish an "alternate reality" that paints Trump as a competent leader who was ahead of the situation.

"On March 18 the Trump campaign put out a list of actions the U.S. government took to prepare for COVID-19. They meant this as exculpation; instead, it highlights just how asleep Trump was at the switch, despite warnings from experts within his own government and from former Trump administration officials pleading with him from the outside," Miller writes. "Most prominent among them were former Homeland Security advisor Tom Bossert, Commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration Scott Gottlieb, and Director for Medical and Biodefense Preparedness at the National Security Council Dr. Luciana Borio who beginning in early January used op-eds, television appearances, social media posts, and private entreaties to try to spur the administration into action."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Eric Trump gets reminded over and over of his dad’s COVID-19 failures: ‘Where are the masks? Where are the ventilators?’

Published

22 mins ago

on

March 25, 2020

By

Eric Trump ventured outside the Fox News media bubble and got a sustained dose of fact-checking.

The president's younger son complained about a headline that highlighted "stunning" results from a poll finding 60 percent of respondents trusted President Donald Trump's handling of the coronavirus crisis.

Why is this “stunning?” @realDonaldTrump has done an incredible job. The subtle nastiness of this headline combined with choice of picture tells you all you need to know about the #MainstreamMedia. Shame on you @Mediaite https://t.co/R7ZW8CH5kx

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘Oligarchs are running the White House’: Trump called Wall Street just before ‘back to work’ remarks

Published

35 mins ago

on

March 25, 2020

By

President Donald Trump hosted a private conference call Tuesday morning with several billionaire Wall Street and hedge fund titans just hours before the president said he hopes to "have the country opened up" and "get people back to work" by Easter—even as the coronavirus pandemic worsens.

Among the most prominent executives on the call—which was joined by Vice President Mike Pence—were Ken Griffin, billionaire CEO of Citadel; Stephen Schwarzman, billionaire CEO of the Blackstone Group; and Paul Tudor Jones, billionaire co-founder of Just Capital. The firms represented on the Tuesday morning call collectively manage hundreds of billions of dollars in assets.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image