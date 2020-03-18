Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Dire situation’: Georgia hospital president says employees have to sew face masks for medical workers amid coronavirus shortage

Published

2 hours ago

on

In the United States, health officials are not only worried about the fact that the Trump Administration was painfully slow to push for coronavirus testing — it has also been slow to help hospitals prepare themselves for the surge of critically ill patients they are likely to be inundated with in the weeks and months ahead. Scott Steiner, CEO of Phoebe Putney Health System in Southwest Georgia, is well aware of how bad things could get — and during an interview with CNN’s Brianna Keilar on Wednesday, March 18, he described the extremes hospitals are already going to in his state.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Steiner, his team went through five months of supplies in only six days. And he explained how that happened.

“Yeah, really started last Tuesday,” Steiner told Keilar. “We have been standing up our command center for quite some time, waiting for this. We have been waiting for the coronavirus to hit the United States. We have been overbuying supplies, but until it truly does, you don’t quite realize what you’re going to be going through. We began to see our influx of patients last Tuesday and last Wednesday.”

Steiner went on to say, “We have gone through five months — now six months — worth of supplies in less than a week. And we are scrambling. We’re scrambling.”

Steiner cited N-95 masks as crucial to the wellbeing of hospital workers, stressing how many of them he needs.

“We have got three days of supply of N-95 masks on hand,” Steiner told Keilar. “In order to preserve these and get them to last longer, we have a team of people sewing masks together. This is surgical sheeting, and this is our prototype. We’ve got about 3000 of these made. We believe we can make 200,000 of them. It will take a few weeks, but this is kind of what we’re having to do because we don’t know when that next shipment is coming.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Steiner described the type of struggle his he is facing in his efforts to maintain sufficient supplies.

“The N-95 is a filtered mask; it keeps out staff safe…. It is critical,” Steiner told Keilar.

Keilar asked Steiner to elaborate on the type of “dire situation” he is “actually up against.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“We have got three days of supply of N-95 masks on hand,” Steiner told Keilar. “In order to preserve these and get them to last longer, we have a team of people sewing masks together. This is surgical sheeting, and this is our prototype. We’ve got about 3000 of these made. We believe we can make 200,000 of them. It will take a few weeks, but this is kind of what we’re having to do because we don’t know when that next shipment is coming.”

Steiner described the type of struggle his he is facing in his efforts to maintain sufficient supplies.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The N-95 is a filtered mask; it keeps out staff safe…. It is critical,” Steiner told Keilar.

Keilar asked Steiner to elaborate on the type of “dire situation” he is “actually up against.”

ADVERTISEMENT

 


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Did Trump's inaction make the coronavirus outbreak worse?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Former DOJ attorney sounds the alarm on Trump’s classified COVID-19 meetings

Published

24 mins ago

on

March 18, 2020

By

For 30 years, Matthew Collette served on the appellate staff of the civil division at the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ). Collette, during his years at DOJ, supervised countless cases involving the federal government’s decision to classify information. And Collette, in a March 17 article for Just Security, explains why he finds it puzzling that the Trump Administration “reportedly ordered the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to conduct meetings concerning the COVID-19 virus in a classified setting.”

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

One of the largest anti-vaxxer groups in the nation is gearing up to resist the eventual coronavirus vaccine

Published

36 mins ago

on

March 18, 2020

By

The state of Texas has one of the largest anti-vaccine groups in the nation and they're not happy about Governor Greg Abbott's declaration of a state-wide emergency in response to the growing coronavirus outbreak.

“If they fast-track some vaccine for coronavirus, how are all of us going to defend ourselves?” a woman named Sarah posted in a local anti-vaccine Facebook group. “I’ll let them vaccinate my daughter over my dead body.”

According to TexasMonthly, the growing health crisis has anti-vaxxers in the state spreading rumors about impending "forced" vaccination programs, which is a common theme in anti-vaxxer rhetoric.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

It’s time for Bernie Sanders to step back and let other progressive leaders flourish — especially women

Published

50 mins ago

on

March 18, 2020

By

Tuesday night was another round of major losses in the Democratic presidential primary for Sen. Bernie Sanders. Ohio may have delayed its primary, but in the states that still had voting — Florida, Illinois and Arizona — Sanders fell 8-12 percentage points below what he got in the 2016 primary race, despite having four years steadily building his national presence. Former Vice President Joe Biden is now so far ahead in the delegate count so far that for all intents and purposes, it's impossible for Sanders to catch up.

This article was originally published at Salon

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image