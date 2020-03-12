Disneyland to close on Friday due to coronavirus pandemic: reports

One of President Donald Trump's favorite pastors, Robert Jeffress, intends to keep a 13,000-member Dallas church open because he has a book signing on Sunday.

He explained that his book signing is far more important than anything else.

“Entertainment is optional," he said according to the New York Times. He explained that worship isn’t.

“What we are doing is more important that what the NBA is doing," he explained.

He's open to other options if the virus spreads more in Texas, he said. However, due to inadequate testing, it's unclear who has the virus and who merely has a cold. There are also carriers of the virus who don't yet know that they are sick.