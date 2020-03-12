Disneyland to close on Friday due to coronavirus pandemic: reports
Disneyland will be closing on Friday due to the coronavirus pandemic, multiple sources reported on Thursday.
The Anaheim theme park has seen attendance of over 700 million since it opened in 1955 and received over 18 million visits in 2018.
Breaking: Disneyland will close. Here's the statement from the Walt Disney Co. pic.twitter.com/6ezTMXCd11
— Daniel Miller (@DanielNMiller) March 12, 2020
New! Gov @GavinNewsom issues statement that @Disney will close CA parks to protect in wake of COVID-19: pic.twitter.com/yx9t075bj4
— Carla Marinucci (@cmarinucci) March 12, 2020
JUST IN: Disneyland in CA closing as of Friday because of coronavirus. Only 4th time in history that operations have been fully suspended: 9/11, Northridge quake, nat'l day of mourning after JFK assassination
— Brooks Barnes (@brooksbarnesNYT) March 12, 2020
BREAKING: Disney is closing Disneyland due to the coronavirus outbreak.
— Frank Pallotta (@frankpallotta) March 12, 2020