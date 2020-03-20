Quantcast
Distrust of media and belief in Trump has put his supporters at greater risk from pandemic: report

Published

1 min ago

on

According to a report from Axios, the combination of an undying belief in the leadership abilities of Donald Trump and a mistrust of the media will likely lead followers of the president in rural communities to be hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic — possibly even harder than in densely-populated cities.

The report begins by stating, “The demographics, work patterns and media habits of President Trump’s base are putting many of his supporters at elevated risk for the health and economic impacts of coronavirus, ” before adding, “National surveys, including the Axios-Ipsos Coronavirus Index, found that Republicans and Midwesterners have been more likely to respond with less urgency than Americans who identify as Democrats or live in coastal centers.”

Noting that, “Senior citizens face higher risks from the virus than younger people. U.S. counties with the highest percentage of people 65 years and older tend to be very Republican areas that voted for Trump in 2016,” the report points out that demographic is most at risk of being infected by the novel virus that is proving to be deadly.

“Trump voters in the 2016 exit polls were more likely to be older, married, middle-income, less educated and live in rural areas or the suburbs rather than urban areas,” the report states, “These factors could put them in danger even though most live outside of crowded cities with high infection rates such as New York and San Francisco… All but one of the six states with the largest percentages of adults at higher risk from coronavirus voted for Trump in 2016.”

Explaining that “Disinformation and distrust in the media could be putting elderly people and some Republicans at greater risk as well,” the report adds, “Research has found that older populations tend to be most susceptible to falling for and spreading misinformation. On average, Facebook users 65 years or older post seven times as many articles from fake news websites as adults 29 and younger, a study found last year. 

Republicans are less likely to trust media sources, and thus are more likely to place trust in just one news source: Fox News.”

Of greater worry is the high number of people identifying as Republicans who believe that pandemic concerns are overblown, with Axios reporting, “76% of Republican respondents told Pew that they thought the media exaggerated the dangers of coronavirus, according to a new survey. Just 33% said the coronavirus was a major threat to Americans’ health, compared to 59% of Democrats.”

You can read more here.

 

 

 

 

 

 


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
Making an extended appearance on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" on Friday, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio revealed that he is no longer able to get any responses from White House officials who are ignoring his pleas for help with his city's coronavirus pandemic crisis.

During his explanation of what New York City is going through he lamented, "The federal government doesn't even exist at this moment."

Addressing multiple questions from the MSNBC panel, de Blasio noted that New York City is leading the country into coronavirus infections and yet it appears little to no help is coming from Donald Trump's administration.

As we watch states around the country start to shut down, one by one, as if the lights were all going out across the country, there is plenty of discussion about President Trump's bungled response and his compulsion to deliver happy talk and disinformation to the American people. Now that he is unable to hold his beloved rallies and has taken over the daily coronavirus briefing, the opportunities for the latter are unfortunately multiplying. His performances before the cameras every day are getting more and more surreal.
SEATTLE — In late April 2009, Dr. Joshua Sharfstein, then the Food and Drug Administration’s principal deputy commissioner, received an urgent weekend phone call from the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.Dr. Rich Besser told Sharfstein that the CDC — and by, extension, public health departments nationwide — faced a serious problem.Less than two weeks earlier, the CDC had identified a virulent new strain of swine flu in a 10-year-old patient in California. Within days, the novel strain cropped up in another California child, two patients in Texas, a cluster in Mexico a... (more…)

