Quantcast
Connect with us

Donald Trump Jr ripped for suggesting social distancing could end COVID-19 outbreak in two weeks

Published

1 min ago

on

Donald Trump Jr. urged Americans to practice social distancing, but his public service announcement was met with skepticism and anger.

The president’s eldest son dismissed concerns about the outbreak just three weeks ago as a Democratic ploy to hurt his father, and suggested they were hoping the virus would kill millions of Americans for their political benefit.

ADVERTISEMENT

“For them to try to take a pandemic and seemingly hope that it comes here, and kills millions of people so that they could end Donald Trump’s streak of winning, is a new level of sickness,” Trump Jr. told “Fox & Friends” on Feb. 28. “You know, I don’t know if this is coronavirus or Trump derangement syndrome, but these people are infected badly.”

But now that the outbreak has claimed more than 150 lives and wiped out the economy, Trump Jr. is calling on the public to stay indoors to halt the spread, and suggested that might be accomplished in two weeks.

“Stay home, stay away from others, and as painful as that can be, if we do it for 2 full weeks it will be the most important step we can take towards beating this virus,” Trump Jr. told his followers.

ADVERTISEMENT

That matches a shift in tone from his father, who has stopped calling the outbreak a hoax in recent days, but experts say social distancing may be necessary for months — or even longer.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Did Trump's inaction make the coronavirus outbreak worse?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Donald Trump Jr ripped for suggesting social distancing could end COVID-19 outbreak in two weeks

Published

1 min ago

on

March 19, 2020

By

Donald Trump Jr. urged Americans to practice social distancing, but his public service announcement was met with skepticism and anger.

The president's eldest son dismissed concerns about the outbreak just three weeks ago as a Democratic ploy to hurt his father, and suggested they were hoping the virus would kill millions of Americans for their political benefit.

"For them to try to take a pandemic and seemingly hope that it comes here, and kills millions of people so that they could end Donald Trump's streak of winning, is a new level of sickness," Trump Jr. told "Fox & Friends" on Feb. 28. "You know, I don't know if this is coronavirus or Trump derangement syndrome, but these people are infected badly."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

COVID-19 in your hood: Your local newsweekly needs your support right now — and you need them

Published

13 mins ago

on

March 19, 2020

By

As it turns out, there are various stages of following news during a crisis like coronavirus. There is salivating over every bit of information on the internet; followed by pretending that none of this is happening and watching The Price Is Right with all those people in the crowd and pretending that it is being recorded in front of a live studio audience; chased by wanting to know what the hell is going on, and realizing that your local radio and television newscasts are more or less complete trash.

We feel the same way. That’s why in times like these, we turn to more than 100 other weekly cousins across the US (and some other places) for critical info. United under the Association of Alternative Newsmedia (AAN) banner, we are survivors who are well equipped to cover this sort of complete mess. We are working class, we are on the ground, we are dating and related to those who are the most negatively impacted by COVID-19. A lot of DigBoston freelancers are among that extremely vulnerable population, financially and in some cases physically, as are many of our readers.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Sidelined CDC forced to cancel briefings at the last minute as White House Task Force causes ‘chaos’

Published

27 mins ago

on

March 19, 2020

By

As the coronavirus outbreak continues to grow with no end in sight, the Washington Post reports that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has apparently been sidelined by the White House when it comes to its ability to inform the public.

"Neither CDC Director Robert Redfield nor Anne Schuchat, the principal deputy director who has played key roles in CDC’s emergency responses stretching back two decades, including the 2009 influenza pandemic, have appeared behind the podium during White House coronavirus task force briefings for more than a week," the Post's Lena Sun writes.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image