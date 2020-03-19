Donald Trump Jr ripped for suggesting social distancing could end COVID-19 outbreak in two weeks

Donald Trump Jr. urged Americans to practice social distancing, but his public service announcement was met with skepticism and anger.

The president’s eldest son dismissed concerns about the outbreak just three weeks ago as a Democratic ploy to hurt his father, and suggested they were hoping the virus would kill millions of Americans for their political benefit.

“For them to try to take a pandemic and seemingly hope that it comes here, and kills millions of people so that they could end Donald Trump’s streak of winning, is a new level of sickness,” Trump Jr. told “Fox & Friends” on Feb. 28. “You know, I don’t know if this is coronavirus or Trump derangement syndrome, but these people are infected badly.”

But now that the outbreak has claimed more than 150 lives and wiped out the economy, Trump Jr. is calling on the public to stay indoors to halt the spread, and suggested that might be accomplished in two weeks.

“Stay home, stay away from others, and as painful as that can be, if we do it for 2 full weeks it will be the most important step we can take towards beating this virus,” Trump Jr. told his followers.

Stay home, stay away from others, and as painful as that can be, if we do it for 2 full weeks it will be the most important step we can take towards beating this virus. — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) March 19, 2020

That matches a shift in tone from his father, who has stopped calling the outbreak a hoax in recent days, but experts say social distancing may be necessary for months — or even longer.

You mean the Democatic Hoax? 🖕 — Blue Wave Lady 💙💙🇺🇸 (@BlueWave_Lady) March 19, 2020

I thought it was a hoax — Jim Albertson (@JimAlbertson10) March 19, 2020

Incubation period is up to 24 days.

Two weeks ain't gonna cut it, Sir. — #LockThemAllUp (@AngusMcPhart) March 19, 2020

You said it was simply the flu. — Nikki (@Nikki46821238) March 19, 2020

What? I thought it wasn't all that big a deal though? pic.twitter.com/448z12iC8d — Jimmy from the BX (@BloodwingBX) March 19, 2020

It wasn't Obama or Biden and the election is around the concern👇That all I need to say, folks 😷

We could have been prepared but Trump fired everyone on the pandemic response team in 2018 & kept downplaying it & said it was a Democratic hoax. https://t.co/XGxDoStpML #TrumpPlague — KSD (@KSD371) March 19, 2020

Trump bragging about his relationship with China while downplaying the corona virus https://t.co/FoWcYOwS2H — dane southard (@Ohdaneit) March 19, 2020

Practice what you PREACH ..YOU threw a Birthday Party for your GF at a club for the world to see — Mary (@Scrappy_Pro) March 19, 2020

Then tell your old man to make it mandatory to stay home. Close down everything! — Chris Monroe (@coachcmonroe) March 19, 2020

Thank you for taking time out of your busy day doing whatever it is you get paid to do to let us know you were told to pretend to care because all this is hurting your bottom line. — Münchener Post (@MunichPost) March 19, 2020

Great message…3 months ago when it was only hysteria. 🙄 — Jeff DeSpain (@Jeff_DeSpain) March 19, 2020

Did you get whiplash from that 180? — Shannon is in FIGHT MODE (@Katpa73) March 19, 2020

What changed Junior? When did we stop shaking hands and going to bars to own the libs? — Matt Singer (@matthewjsinger) March 19, 2020

